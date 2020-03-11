Permission to Grow

What does it take to hold space for others to heal and grow? Lindsay Burke is someone who can answer this question completely and understands the courage required to walk with someone through the darkest and most challenging moments in their life.

As a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, her innovative approach to connecting with her clients is all about making therapy accessible and convenient.

Whether it’s through phone, video, group sessions, or webinars, Lindsay has cultivated a seamless therapeutic experience that removes many of the roadblocks that can prevent us from reaching out for support.

In this interview, she shares so many powerful insights on parenting, relationships, trauma, and how we can walk our own path of healing with awareness and gratitude.

Photo credit: Shutterstock