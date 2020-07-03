The May, 2015 edition of Sibyl Magazine features a thread in my life’s tapestry — From GED to PhD.

I left home/school when I was 15. That personal choice meant getting a GED instead of graduating with my class. I went on to earn my PhD. And while I’m Ph.inisheD with brick-and-mortar academia, I’ll never be done learning.

What’s your most recent learning?

© Laurie Buchanan

Previously published on Tuesdayswithlaurie.com.

Photo by Laurie Buchanan