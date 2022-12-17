Police Facebook Pages Overreport Black Suspects

By Stanford

Researchers examined close to 100,000 crime-related posts from 14,000 Facebook pages maintained by US law enforcement agencies between 2010 and 2019. They found that Facebook users are exposed to posts that overrepresent Black suspects by 25 percentage points relative to local arrest rates. The researchers also found that the disproportionate exposure of Black suspects occurred across crime types and geographic regions and that it increased with the proportion of Republican voters and non-Black residents in a jurisdiction.

Stanford Law School associate professor Julian Nyarko, the corresponding author of the study, Duke Law School professor Ben Grunwald, and University of Chicago Law School professor John Rappaport outline their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

While recent studies have found a decline in overreporting of crimes involving Black suspects in traditional media outlets, a September 2021 report by Pew Research Center found that approximately 31% of Americans say they regularly get news through Facebook.

“The ascent of social media as a source of crime news requires a ground-up rethinking of this issue,” the authors write. “Whereas traditional media can constrain and filter how law enforcement communicates with the public, social media has no external gatekeepers. Instead, law enforcement itself decides when and how to report on crime.”

“A substantial body of research shows that crime news that is disseminated through social media exacerbates the public’s fear of crime more than news in traditional media,” says Nyarko. “This may be due, in part, to the more active nature of reader engagement on these platforms—engagement (such as reposting and sharing) that may amplify racial stereotypes. ”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Nyarko and his coauthors constructed their dataset using CrowdTangle, a website that tracks interactions on public content from Facebook pages and groups. In addition to the posts themselves, they extracted metadata such as the number and types of user interactions and the number of page followers. Using Google Maps, the researchers then associated posts with the geolocation of their originating agencies. They used several algorithms to identify posts that describe both a crime and the race of a suspect.

Finally, Nyarko and his coauthors matched agency Facebook pages, and by extension their posts, to agencies in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports (UCR), the most commonly used dataset in research about crime. The researchers brought in additional data from the UCR, including annual arrest data by race. From the universe of all 100,000 race-crime posts, they analyzed the nearly 70,000 matched posts about serious, “Part I” UCR offenses, for which arrest data are collected most reliably. The resulting dataset allowed them to compare crime reports on Facebook to actual arrest statistics for each agency.

The paper authors note that their research did not identify the causes of overexposure of Black suspects by law enforcement, whether driven by racial animus, implicit bias, or other neutral factors. “Our analysis is descriptive in nature and thus is not designed to fully identify the causal mechanisms that led to the racial disparities in exposure,” the researchers write.

But even unwitting overexposure can impose substantial social costs, they note.

“With an ever-growing share of the public relying on Facebook and other social media platforms for news, including about local crime, our research illuminates how law enforcement agencies may shape the public’s views about who commits crime,” says Nyarko. “We plan to continue this research with other social media channels, including Nextdoor, and hope this data will be used to inform policy.”

Source: Monica Schreiber, Stephanie Ashe for Stanford University

Original Study DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2203089119

—

This post was previously published on FUTURITY.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com