Trevor’s niece prepared a special dance for her crush, but the DJ didn’t play the right song at the event. Now, Uncle Trevor is set to avenge her, armed with love, guts and a samurai sword.
Writer/director Patrick Muhlberger has fashioned a charming, endearing riff on the revenge tale, juxtaposed against a classic teen coming-of-age story, complete with awkward yearning and heightened feelings.
Blending deft comedy with the polished look of a music video, the film is stuffed with lots of warm family moments, as well as a few off-color jokes and a good amount of blood and awkward dancing.
The buoyant pace of the musical elements of the film, as well as the comedy, keep the story bubbling along, and the dark elements are balanced with a hilarious sense of commitment that sometimes verges on the surreal. It’s a tricky balance, but the result is a movie that is whimsical and heartwarming — but with enough bite to keep things from getting too saccharine.
With this mix of elements — as well as strong performances by the cast, who captures both the seriousness of the emotional situation as well as the absurdity of the drama — “Pop Music” is a distinctive, memorable film with a strong visual identity and a universal emotional appeal.
Seth Earnest composed the song, “Give Me This Dance,” for the film. Listen to it at http://omele.to/2I3JMnH.
00:10
[Music]
00:18
uncle Trevor uncle Trevor Jessie they
00:32
didn’t play mirrors by Justin Timberlake
00:34
what
00:36
[Music]
00:37
grab your mom’s keys
00:43
what shitty DJ doesn’t play mirrors by
00:46
JT
01:00
who is the DJ DJ leapin Louis he does
01:03
all the dances and that jump-a-thon
01:05
computers had skin cancer Louis Louis
01:08
desta Fano I don’t know
01:10
did he look like the type of guy who
01:11
would steal your Little Debbie snacks
01:14
yes I knew that asshole in high school I
01:17
bet he still lives with his mom
01:20
but you requested the song obviously
01:23
bleep in Louis so they play it for the
01:25
second – lhasa dance after a bunch of
01:27
you living on her that’s prime make out
01:29
real estate what happened they played
01:33
team by Lord for the second time that
01:35
night that teenage deep trash lord she
01:39
like gets it what it’s like really like
01:42
and she has perfect lips you have fine
01:45
lips I have Katy Perry lips I want thin
01:48
Lord lips and Katy Perry tense you don’t
01:51
want Katy Perry tits Tiffany is Katy
01:53
Perry tits that Tiffany’s gonna have
01:54
back problems Tiffany’s my best friend
01:56
then where is she now she left with John
02:00
Choi they freak dance to drunken love by
02:02
Beyonce and hand a huge boner last week
02:05
they like made out in his stepdads
02:06
basement and I think she needed given
02:08
him an H date tonight even though she
02:10
totally wears a period earring because
02:11
their dad see you later
02:12
and what do you think about that I think
02:14
that the sexist shackles on the female
02:16
gender I had a girl
02:20
I thought you and my dad went to a
02:22
baseball game tonight we did then why
02:27
are you bleeding I hate baseball we’re
02:35
here
02:38
this isn’t Chris Tanner’s house
02:46
[Music]
02:48
uncle Travis stay the car
03:04
[Music]
03:27
djay link when Lewis get out here
03:33
alright everyone to the center of the
03:37
dance floor this next one’s gonna make
03:39
you move ladies it’s your turn let me
03:47
see you shake that ass fellas let’s go
03:54
move that feet Trevor I knew you still
04:01
lived with your mom can’t afford hospice
04:04
shut up
04:06
I said zip it how come you didn’t play
04:15
mirrors by Justin Timberlake at the
04:16
dance tonight
04:18
people wanted Lord again any cock the
04:21
class president she missed it the first
04:22
time yeah she was crying in the bathroom
04:25
John Choi said her lip gloss made her
04:27
look like a slut see she was the class
04:29
president and besides John Choi you
04:31
really hurt her unforgivable
04:33
this girl prepared an entire dance and
04:36
she was gonna perform it for Chris
04:37
Tanner and then he was going to be
04:38
impressed and kiss her I needed the
04:41
tempo for mirs and I tried to modify it
04:43
for Lord but I I had to stop the steps
04:46
just didn’t line up the Spring Fling is
04:50
in a couple months I can be sure and
04:51
play it then it’s okay no it’s not she
04:55
was all alone while Tiffany freak danced
04:57
and tongue kissed and new plan Beyonce
04:59
was a bad idea
05:00
enough Trevor what the hell do you want
05:02
it’s 4:00 in the morning it called me a
05:06
faggot in the seventh grade eleven times
05:10
and you’ve wrote it on my locker I’m
05:13
sorry about that she stole all my secret
05:16
cakes I was a bit of a bully oh I wonder
05:18
look cool you liked the anime and I was
05:23
confused about my own sexuality
05:31
[Music]
05:34
what’s going on I called Trevor a faggot
05:39
when we were 12 Oh
05:41
I called everyone faggot dickwad
05:44
do you like anime oh he loved anime he
05:47
had like a little lunch box lunch box
05:53
Bridget get married I’m not a dickwad
05:56
dickwad
06:01
[Music]
06:09
[Music]
06:13
shit why didn’t we just go to Chris’s
06:21
house
06:23
what did I tell you right when we were
06:27
rehearsing and you were talking all
06:29
about Chris’s Channing Tatum haircut his
06:34
puka-shell necklace I told you about
06:40
love what did I say you said full of us
06:46
fast faster than the speed limit love is
06:51
brutal worse than a pilot
06:53
you can either fall off and get hurt or
06:57
smile and just enjoy the ride
07:02
[Music]
07:07
I’m gonna get us some punch
07:10
[Music]
07:19
it’s lemon-lime
07:25
you know Bridget I was thinking it’s
07:31
over I don’t want to dance with you
07:35
they’re playing bombs over Baghdad we
07:39
can drink don’t want to feel your phone
07:42
or anymore just wanna dance all
07:46
put your weight bridge away octave dance
07:54
alone too
08:00
sweet moves dick wad I hear makes you
08:10
look super gay lesbian now she’s on
08:15
three
08:16
[Applause]
08:16
[Music]
08:27
[Music]
08:36
[Music]
08:44
why why do you like pop music I like all
08:51
kinds of music like before sports
08:55
I need like a dubstep pump up or when
08:59
I’m angry
08:59
I want auto-tune Kanye West and when I’m
09:03
sad
09:04
something with an acoustic guitar and
09:06
Taylor Swift but when I want to connect
09:10
with other people pop music
09:16
everybody likes pop music no matter what
09:19
everyone sings along and dances and
09:24
oftentimes like in the videos crazy
09:26
stuff is happening like walls are
09:28
crumbling random things are on fire or
09:31
exploding and it’s all in like slow
09:35
motion and it’s beautiful
09:37
no matter what they take all the
09:40
absurdity of love and make it seem
09:42
serious like a work of art Plus Tiffany
09:48
says when you make out during a pop
09:49
chorus it’s like a million soccer girls
09:51
all at once that purity ring won’t last
09:56
long and her finger probably
10:10
fix your mascara
10:12
[Music]
10:18
[Applause]
10:21
hi mr. Danner is Chris home he is but
10:25
he’s grounded last night he was drinking
10:27
alcohol with his furnace I wasn’t
10:30
drinking my friends were drinking guilty
10:33
by association
10:34
ahh its friend John Choi total psycho
10:38
I’m sorry you know to see him at school
10:41
on Monday
10:42
please mr. Danner that’ll happen to you
10:49
my niece jesse has been practicing a
10:52
dance all week for your son a dance that
10:54
takes place in a certain tempo and they
10:57
didn’t play the correct song so she
10:59
needs to perform it for him look at her
11:04
she has Lord lips Katy Perry tits and
11:08
Justin Timberlake hips and she needs to
11:10
get that body inside and dance for your
11:13
son so he can be floored by her beauty
11:15
and kiss her and maybe use a little
11:19
tongue and then who the hell knows where
11:21
it goes from there freak dancing freak
11:23
dancing but we’ve had one hell of a
11:25
night so I’m here asking you man to man
11:31
grown up to grown up just let her dance
11:39
I’m sorry
11:41
rules are rules Chris didn’t follow the
11:45
rules he thinks he’s an adult’s he has
11:48
to learn adults have to follow rules I
11:50
was a kid we had responsibilities didn’t
11:54
matter if we wanted to go to
11:56
[Music]
11:58
[Applause]
12:09
hi Chris hi Jesse I need to dance for
12:12
you had a dream about this
12:14
you’ve lips just like Lord alright sorry
12:19
about the mess
12:20
my uncle likes to think he’s a samurai
12:22
awesome
12:24
should I play some music can’t you hear
12:28
it already
12:37
[Music]
12:43
I’m a grownup you are loser no wonder
12:47
your wife left you you stood in the way
12:49
of love prepare to be vanquished I hear
12:57
it
13:00
[Music]
13:06
[Music]
13:15
[Music]
13:20
oh man
13:22
close
13:25
[Music]
13:39
me
13:47
[Music]
13:58
[Music]
14:05
sometimes when I see you in the hallway
14:07
and hold the textbook over my pants to
14:10
hide my boner sometimes I wear a Dodgers
14:12
jersey to school even though I don’t
14:16
like baseball but I was hoping you’d
14:18
notice
14:21
I always notice it
14:23
[Music]
14:40
more information on the redistricting
14:42
please visit the school board website
14:44
finally local authorities are asking the
14:47
public for assistance and locating a
14:49
missing teenager 13 year old John join
14:51
went missing Friday night after he was
14:53
spotted lighting and unlock in middle
14:55
school on fire if you see John joy
14:57
please remain at a safe distance and
14:59
call the police
15:02
[Music]
15:10
[Music]
