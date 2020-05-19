By Omeleto

.

.

Trevor’s niece prepared a special dance for her crush, but the DJ didn’t play the right song at the event. Now, Uncle Trevor is set to avenge her, armed with love, guts and a samurai sword.

Writer/director Patrick Muhlberger has fashioned a charming, endearing riff on the revenge tale, juxtaposed against a classic teen coming-of-age story, complete with awkward yearning and heightened feelings.

Blending deft comedy with the polished look of a music video, the film is stuffed with lots of warm family moments, as well as a few off-color jokes and a good amount of blood and awkward dancing.

The buoyant pace of the musical elements of the film, as well as the comedy, keep the story bubbling along, and the dark elements are balanced with a hilarious sense of commitment that sometimes verges on the surreal. It’s a tricky balance, but the result is a movie that is whimsical and heartwarming — but with enough bite to keep things from getting too saccharine.

With this mix of elements — as well as strong performances by the cast, who captures both the seriousness of the emotional situation as well as the absurdity of the drama — “Pop Music” is a distinctive, memorable film with a strong visual identity and a universal emotional appeal.

Seth Earnest composed the song, “Give Me This Dance,” for the film. Listen to it at http://omele.to/2I3JMnH.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:10

[Music]

00:18

uncle Trevor uncle Trevor Jessie they

00:32

didn’t play mirrors by Justin Timberlake

00:34

what

00:36

[Music]

00:37

grab your mom’s keys

00:43

what shitty DJ doesn’t play mirrors by

00:46

JT

01:00

who is the DJ DJ leapin Louis he does

01:03

all the dances and that jump-a-thon

01:05

computers had skin cancer Louis Louis

01:08

desta Fano I don’t know

01:10

did he look like the type of guy who

01:11

would steal your Little Debbie snacks

01:14

yes I knew that asshole in high school I

01:17

bet he still lives with his mom

01:20

but you requested the song obviously

01:23

bleep in Louis so they play it for the

01:25

second – lhasa dance after a bunch of

01:27

you living on her that’s prime make out

01:29

real estate what happened they played

01:33

team by Lord for the second time that

01:35

night that teenage deep trash lord she

01:39

like gets it what it’s like really like

01:42

and she has perfect lips you have fine

01:45

lips I have Katy Perry lips I want thin

01:48

Lord lips and Katy Perry tense you don’t

01:51

want Katy Perry tits Tiffany is Katy

01:53

Perry tits that Tiffany’s gonna have

01:54

back problems Tiffany’s my best friend

01:56

then where is she now she left with John

02:00

Choi they freak dance to drunken love by

02:02

Beyonce and hand a huge boner last week

02:05

they like made out in his stepdads

02:06

basement and I think she needed given

02:08

him an H date tonight even though she

02:10

totally wears a period earring because

02:11

their dad see you later

02:12

and what do you think about that I think

02:14

that the sexist shackles on the female

02:16

gender I had a girl

02:20

I thought you and my dad went to a

02:22

baseball game tonight we did then why

02:27

are you bleeding I hate baseball we’re

02:35

here

02:38

this isn’t Chris Tanner’s house

02:46

[Music]

02:48

uncle Travis stay the car

03:04

[Music]

03:27

djay link when Lewis get out here

03:33

alright everyone to the center of the

03:37

dance floor this next one’s gonna make

03:39

you move ladies it’s your turn let me

03:47

see you shake that ass fellas let’s go

03:54

move that feet Trevor I knew you still

04:01

lived with your mom can’t afford hospice

04:04

shut up

04:06

I said zip it how come you didn’t play

04:15

mirrors by Justin Timberlake at the

04:16

dance tonight

04:18

people wanted Lord again any cock the

04:21

class president she missed it the first

04:22

time yeah she was crying in the bathroom

04:25

John Choi said her lip gloss made her

04:27

look like a slut see she was the class

04:29

president and besides John Choi you

04:31

really hurt her unforgivable

04:33

this girl prepared an entire dance and

04:36

she was gonna perform it for Chris

04:37

Tanner and then he was going to be

04:38

impressed and kiss her I needed the

04:41

tempo for mirs and I tried to modify it

04:43

for Lord but I I had to stop the steps

04:46

just didn’t line up the Spring Fling is

04:50

in a couple months I can be sure and

04:51

play it then it’s okay no it’s not she

04:55

was all alone while Tiffany freak danced

04:57

and tongue kissed and new plan Beyonce

04:59

was a bad idea

05:00

enough Trevor what the hell do you want

05:02

it’s 4:00 in the morning it called me a

05:06

faggot in the seventh grade eleven times

05:10

and you’ve wrote it on my locker I’m

05:13

sorry about that she stole all my secret

05:16

cakes I was a bit of a bully oh I wonder

05:18

look cool you liked the anime and I was

05:23

confused about my own sexuality

05:31

[Music]

05:34

what’s going on I called Trevor a faggot

05:39

when we were 12 Oh

05:41

I called everyone faggot dickwad

05:44

do you like anime oh he loved anime he

05:47

had like a little lunch box lunch box

05:53

Bridget get married I’m not a dickwad

05:56

dickwad

06:01

[Music]

06:09

[Music]

06:13

shit why didn’t we just go to Chris’s

06:21

house

06:23

what did I tell you right when we were

06:27

rehearsing and you were talking all

06:29

about Chris’s Channing Tatum haircut his

06:34

puka-shell necklace I told you about

06:40

love what did I say you said full of us

06:46

fast faster than the speed limit love is

06:51

brutal worse than a pilot

06:53

you can either fall off and get hurt or

06:57

smile and just enjoy the ride

07:02

[Music]

07:07

I’m gonna get us some punch

07:10

[Music]

07:19

it’s lemon-lime

07:25

you know Bridget I was thinking it’s

07:31

over I don’t want to dance with you

07:35

they’re playing bombs over Baghdad we

07:39

can drink don’t want to feel your phone

07:42

or anymore just wanna dance all

07:46

put your weight bridge away octave dance

07:54

alone too

08:00

sweet moves dick wad I hear makes you

08:10

look super gay lesbian now she’s on

08:15

three

08:16

[Applause]

08:16

[Music]

08:27

[Music]

08:36

[Music]

08:44

why why do you like pop music I like all

08:51

kinds of music like before sports

08:55

I need like a dubstep pump up or when

08:59

I’m angry

08:59

I want auto-tune Kanye West and when I’m

09:03

sad

09:04

something with an acoustic guitar and

09:06

Taylor Swift but when I want to connect

09:10

with other people pop music

09:16

everybody likes pop music no matter what

09:19

everyone sings along and dances and

09:24

oftentimes like in the videos crazy

09:26

stuff is happening like walls are

09:28

crumbling random things are on fire or

09:31

exploding and it’s all in like slow

09:35

motion and it’s beautiful

09:37

no matter what they take all the

09:40

absurdity of love and make it seem

09:42

serious like a work of art Plus Tiffany

09:48

says when you make out during a pop

09:49

chorus it’s like a million soccer girls

09:51

all at once that purity ring won’t last

09:56

long and her finger probably

10:10

fix your mascara

10:12

[Music]

10:18

[Applause]

10:21

hi mr. Danner is Chris home he is but

10:25

he’s grounded last night he was drinking

10:27

alcohol with his furnace I wasn’t

10:30

drinking my friends were drinking guilty

10:33

by association

10:34

ahh its friend John Choi total psycho

10:38

I’m sorry you know to see him at school

10:41

on Monday

10:42

please mr. Danner that’ll happen to you

10:49

my niece jesse has been practicing a

10:52

dance all week for your son a dance that

10:54

takes place in a certain tempo and they

10:57

didn’t play the correct song so she

10:59

needs to perform it for him look at her

11:04

she has Lord lips Katy Perry tits and

11:08

Justin Timberlake hips and she needs to

11:10

get that body inside and dance for your

11:13

son so he can be floored by her beauty

11:15

and kiss her and maybe use a little

11:19

tongue and then who the hell knows where

11:21

it goes from there freak dancing freak

11:23

dancing but we’ve had one hell of a

11:25

night so I’m here asking you man to man

11:31

grown up to grown up just let her dance

11:39

I’m sorry

11:41

rules are rules Chris didn’t follow the

11:45

rules he thinks he’s an adult’s he has

11:48

to learn adults have to follow rules I

11:50

was a kid we had responsibilities didn’t

11:54

matter if we wanted to go to

11:56

[Music]

11:58

[Applause]

12:09

hi Chris hi Jesse I need to dance for

12:12

you had a dream about this

12:14

you’ve lips just like Lord alright sorry

12:19

about the mess

12:20

my uncle likes to think he’s a samurai

12:22

awesome

12:24

should I play some music can’t you hear

12:28

it already

12:37

[Music]

12:43

I’m a grownup you are loser no wonder

12:47

your wife left you you stood in the way

12:49

of love prepare to be vanquished I hear

12:57

it

13:00

[Music]

13:06

[Music]

13:15

[Music]

13:20

oh man

13:22

close

13:25

[Music]

13:39

me

13:47

[Music]

13:58

[Music]

14:05

sometimes when I see you in the hallway

14:07

and hold the textbook over my pants to

14:10

hide my boner sometimes I wear a Dodgers

14:12

jersey to school even though I don’t

14:16

like baseball but I was hoping you’d

14:18

notice

14:21

I always notice it

14:23

[Music]

14:40

more information on the redistricting

14:42

please visit the school board website

14:44

finally local authorities are asking the

14:47

public for assistance and locating a

14:49

missing teenager 13 year old John join

14:51

went missing Friday night after he was

14:53

spotted lighting and unlock in middle

14:55

school on fire if you see John joy

14:57

please remain at a safe distance and

14:59

call the police

15:02

[Music]

15:10

[Music]

