The Power of Pastries in a Pandemic

I went to the Amish Market in Flemington, New Jersey(I wore my brand new, handmade mask) to get something for Easter. While there, I picked up a couple of jelly donuts for myself, Alexander (son), Arlene (ex-wife) and Dennis ( Arlene’s boyfriend ). After I ordered, the girl behind the counter asked, “anything else?” I turned to look behind me – six feet away (the new normal) was a woman with her teenage daughter, their masks in place, standing close each other.

“Yes,” I said, “and whatever they are having”. Of course, the mom said, “No thank you, that’s very nice, but no.” I said, “Please, whatever you want”. The mom said they just wanted a couple of donuts, so I turned back to the girl at the counter and said, “and two donuts”. The teenager with her mom moved up to the case to pick out the donuts, and the mom looked at me and said, “thank you very much, that is so nice of you.”

Then she did something very unexpected.

She started to cry.

Our reality is harsh right now, I’m in an Amish Market surrounded by people wearing various degrees of masks, trying hard to avoid each other as we pass in the aisles. I don’t know what this woman is going through, but when some stranger offers to buy a donut brings her to tears, something is wrong.

I don’t want to get into politics, or the media. Just remember that you don’t know who is going through what on top of this virus…when someone reacts to me buying a donut for her and her daughter like I just donated a kidney, there is more going on.

So, my advice to you, as we all go through this together – next time you are out – buy someone a donut…

Photo courtesy iStock.