For many men it is important to feel powerful. It is often this feeling of power, or a desire for the feeling of power, that drives actions and decisions. But power can be confusing too. Power over others is different from power with others. A sense of internal power is different from external (or situational) power.

So, how can you be powerful in a way that is good for you AND others? Or might it be that the search for power is misguided?

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest realized that through his attempt to feel powerful, what he was seeking was not actually power. Justin B. Long, author of The Righteous Rage of a 10 Year Old Boy: A Journey of Self Discovery, brings a deeper look at power and strength through his personal struggles and breakthroughs. His mission is to make the world a better place by combatting toxically masculine ideas surrounding men and their emotions.

In our conversation we discussed:

Justin’s quest for power and realization that he was really seeking strength

How to detoxify masculinity

A deeper understanding of what actually makes us valuable

The necessity of self-awareness for success and intimacy

for success and intimacy Justin’s journey through alcoholism and awakening to himself after decades of assuming he knew who he was

Justin’s honest and vulnerable reckoning around power vs. strength is an important listen for every man, or person.

Justin B. Long is an author, business owner, and the host of the podcast Straight from the Horse Doctor’s Mouth which he produces with his wife, Dr. Erica Lacher. His bestselling book series, The Adventures of the Horse Doctor’s Husband, has been enjoyed by readers all over the world. While his wife’s mission is to make the world a better place for horses, Justin’s mission is to make the world a better place for people by combatting toxically masculine ideas surrounding men and their emotions.

His current book, The Righteous Rage of a Ten-Year-Old Boy, is a raw, intense examination of his childhood, the traumatic events that formed his negative self-image, and his journey through therapy to overcome it all.

