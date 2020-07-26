Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Pride Puppy Parade With Heidi N Closet and Willam [Video]

Pride Puppy Parade With Heidi N Closet and Willam [Video]

Ready to raise the WOOF?! Watch these mutts strut their stuff.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Into More

.

.

Ready to raise the WOOF?! Watch these mutts strut their stuff.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
hello and welcome back to the 20/20
00:02
puppies Murray presented to you by
00:04
Grindr I’m hiding in closet and I’m
00:07
Willem you know me bitch and when you’re
00:09
commenting Coco and grabbed miss
00:12
Marshalls for the show
00:13
Oh car bomb down oh really yeah okay if
00:17
you’re just now joining us we’ve asked
00:19
dog owners across the country to dress
00:22
up their pups for pride junkyard dog
00:29
bitch tee up first Chris and his dog
00:34
Scottie is a poof ball a little fun
00:37
terrible thing he is a bull terrier mix
00:42
and his pride attire is a manifestation
00:44
of love life and color I’m just happy
00:48
that Chris seems to be keeping
00:50
quarantine because he clearly didn’t go
00:52
all out on this outfit this and more
00:54
next next is Luka he’s a
00:59
two-and-a-half-year-old Doberman whose
01:01
owner Eric said she’ll fall in love with
01:03
anyone who gives her attention
01:04
story of my life hey girl hey Eric is a
01:08
pastry chef nobody’s Italian Redbook
01:11
that was my name in prison next up is
01:21
pressed popper jackhammer an 11 year-old
01:24
gender-fluid mutt who’s here to raise
01:27
the wolf looking like she passed out on
01:30
her kibble after her brunch shift at
01:31
Mary’s put on the mix isn’t that where I
01:34
met you Robin here we have Baxter a
01:37
British bulldog who loves to eat prey
01:39
sleep and love in that order
01:42
Oh Baxter for pride this good boy has
01:45
given us a leather band really he sits
01:48
and he stays give me a doggy bag I’ll
01:51
take him to go
01:52
he’s not even wearing a look where’s
01:55
that how is Bigsby gonna come on our
01:57
news program even I put something all
02:00
the race she has a glove and love
02:04
Chanel is a very little fashionista
02:06
isn’t she
02:07
sporting this gaga Arianna ponytail
02:10
concept full-scale twos best in breed
02:13
from the John Titor cash o clock the
02:18
snout Oh Chanel you think this is my
02:20
first dog and pony tail show more sex
02:23
Alton Luca and his rescued lab mix
02:26
keeper keeper is only five months oh but
02:30
can already sit shake jump stem lay and
02:33
roll oh I can do two of those things lay
02:36
down roll over you got it keep your
02:43
ain’t no underdog we’re on keeper ride
02:46
it shows across and hit straight up look
02:50
yes wookie come to the box she’s
02:57
throwing party supplies at wookie that
02:59
does not constitute an outfit man you
03:02
know who he gets no no key not trying
03:04
like that you you Shin Renzo r2 rescued
03:11
chihuahuas
03:12
thanks to their owner Sergio they hit a
03:14
strike a pose and show the love with the
03:16
world they wronged you they really wrote
03:19
for you my stepdad has those same
03:21
sunglasses step there everybody say
03:25
puppy up puppy love SIF he hails from
03:28
the house of addiction a chihuahua who
03:31
loves to dance her favorite move is the
03:33
shrimp she’s a dancer yes and here is
03:40
Stella the Frenchie model and pup Lampre
03:43
pissed by de rubber ring dog she gives
03:46
great pops all jobs and no job
03:52
this bitch is stunning part of my
03:55
friendship next is William and his regal
03:58
is Lea and past prize loose made
04:00
appearances as RuPaul and Aquarium how
04:03
wonderful for her but in 2020 at
04:06
midsummer and florals grand birthday
04:09
other tricks and talents just says not
04:12
fair
04:13
here we go it’s
04:15
Jonathan so they’ve been together for
04:17
nine years since so Louis three months
04:19
old that’s three months old
04:22
well if you’re gonna feed him that much
04:24
no wonder he likes you
04:25
solo is supporting rainbow flows and is
04:28
that a very packed full of conscience
04:30
I never pack a fanny without one Lindsey
04:34
is a three and a half year old American
04:37
Bully today he’s showing off his Grindr
04:39
pride he can sit stay spin and bark and
04:42
host nacho
04:44
just a beast looking for his beauty what
04:48
a meringue absolutely virulent
04:50
they’re all best-in-show in my bones I
04:52
got my tail Waggin thanks for all the
04:54
probably cheese and pet owners don’t
04:56
forget to Like and subscribe and since
05:02
thanks
05:06
[Music]
05:11
now what specifically don’t we like
05:14
about that dogs makeup
05:26
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

