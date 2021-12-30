Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Print Books Beat Tablets When Reading to Toddlers

Print Books Beat Tablets When Reading to Toddlers

When it comes to reading to young children, huddling together over a good old-fashioned book is still better than story time on a tablet, new research suggests.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Beata Mostafavi-Michigan

Researchers examined interactions between 72 parents and their toddlers ages 24-36 months and compared interactions while reading tablet apps versus traditional children’s books.

Parents talked more to their children—with children in turn responding to them more—while reading a print version, according to the study in Pediatrics. Children more prone to emotional outbursts also responded to their parents better when reading from a book.

“Parent-child interactions through shared reading promote language development and literacy and may also benefit friendships, school success, and other child development outcomes later in life,” says lead author Tiffany Munzer, a behavioral developmental pediatrician at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

The new study supports Munzer’s earlier findings indicating that when parents and children read print books, they talk more frequently, and the quality of their interactions are better than when they read electronic books.

Ninety-eight percent of families of children under age nine own a cell phone or tablet, and toddlers spend on average over two hours per day using digital media.

“Tablets and mobile devices are prominent fixtures in modern family life, but they aren’t as educational or valuable to children’s development as traditional books,” Munzer says.

Software designers creating e-reading material for children should seek input from trained early childhood specialists to cater the delivery of content for children and eliminate distractions like animations and ads, she adds.

Children’s health providers should also help guide parents on media use.

“Pediatricians should continue to recommend that parents co-view digital media with their children when possible, ask open-ended questions, and talk during reading time to help their children engage and learn,” Munzer says.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Source: University of Michigan

This post was previously published on Futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x