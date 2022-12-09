6 Small Habits to Earn Her Respect

This blog post is based on my opinions thoughts and thinking.

When you’ve been in a relationship for any length of time, you start to pick up on the little things that women find attractive. If your girlfriend or wife or partner is telling you that she finds your habits charming, it might be time to switch them up.

Gaining the respect of a woman is no easy feat. It requires more than just confidence and charisma. It requires a set of habits that show her that you are a man of value.

And respect is an important part of any relationship, and both partners must be willing to work to earn and maintain it.

While many factors will influence how a woman views you, there are certain habits that you can develop that will help earn her respect.

1.Respect Yourself

The first habit that will make her respect you is to respect yourself. While it may seem counter-intuitive, it is important to first understand how to respect yourself before you can expect it from someone else.

When someone respects themselves, it shows that they take their feelings and values seriously, which is something that other people will recognize and admire.

Showing that you respect yourself by taking care of your physical and mental health, speaking confidently, and avoiding situations that make you uncomfortable can all help to demonstrate to her that you are a person worth respecting.

Respect is a two-way street, and if you don’t respect yourself, then how can you expect her to respect you?

2. Be honest and direct.

Another important habit to cultivate is being honest and direct in your communication.

When a woman can trust that you are being honest with her and that you are always direct in your words, she will begin to feel more secure in the relationship and be more inclined to respect you.

Honesty and directness are essential to building a strong foundation of trust, which is key to earning her respect.

3. Demonstrate that you care by being supportive and encouraging:

Showing that you care about her and being supportive and encouraging is another important habit that will earn her respect.

This can be done in small ways, such as by remembering the things that are important to her or by taking the time to do thoughtful acts of kindness that show you appreciate her.

When she knows that you care about her, she will be more likely to respect you and trust that you have her best interests in mind.

Showing her that you are there to cheer her on in all aspects of her life, be it her career, education, or hobbies, will demonstrate to her that you value her and her goals.

This will help to make her feel respected and appreciated, which will make her more likely to return the favor.

4. Develop a hobby.

Let’s face it — routines are for robots. If you’re not actively working towards self-improvement, then you’re wasting your life away.

Women love a man who has his hobbies and interests. If you have a passion for golf, take up the sport. If you love video games, play them (and win!).

Just do something that excites you!

It doesn’t have to be anything major like taking up golf or developing an interest in gardening; it can be as simple as learning how to play an instrument or playing a new board game with her.

5. Be more thoughtful.

The little things are what makes a relationship last. This can be as simple as bringing her flowers to work or buying her a new book to read.

If you’ve been paying attention to the little things your girlfriend likes, you should be able to come up with some of your own.

Whatever you do, make sure it’s meaningful and shows her that you’re thinking of her all day.

6. Be more communicative.

Say something now or never. That’s how we feel about communication in a relationship.

At the beginning of your relationship, you talked to each other constantly, but getting comfortable with each other can quickly take its toll on communication skills. The easiest way to get this back on track is to try sending her a text every day to let her know that you’re thinking about her.

If she responds to your text with a “thank you,” ask her if she likes it when you send flirty texts. If so, keep doing it! She’ll be sure to show you some appreciation.

There’s nothing like being respected by your partner, and it’s never too late to change for the better. The more effort you put into being a better boyfriend and husband, the more respect she’ll show you!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

