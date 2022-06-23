Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Psychedelic Therapy: What Is It and Who Does It Help

Psychedelic Therapy: What Is It and Who Does It Help

by

 

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp

Have you been to countless therapists and nothing seems to help? Or maybe you have been prescribed every medicine under the sun, but you still don’t feel like yourself. There are many untraditional treatment options for people who can’t seem to find the right one.

Many people have turned to psychedelic therapy to help them through their mental health concerns. While others may not trust the therapeutic process of healing, it is pertinent to know that therapy could make you a better man!

Discover more about psychedelic therapy, who its for, the risks, and its benefits. Also, learn if it’s for you!

What is Psychedelic Therapy?

Psychedelic therapy, also known as psychedelic-assisted therapy, is a treatment option that involves the use of psychedelic drugs. A psychedelic drug is a substance that can contain hallucinogenic properties.

While psychedelic substances have been around for years and labeled illegal in many places, it has proven somewhat helpful in recent years. Researchers believe that when used in the proper dosage and under a professional’s care, psychedelic drugs can alleviate symptoms of various mental illnesses.

Psychedelic therapy is the combination of psychedelic substances and traditional therapy. Therapists will administer a low dose of the drug and guide their patients through questions and prompts.

The therapy session is to assist the patient in understanding their thoughts and experiences. Because this practice is rare, there is no set guideline for therapists to follow. Rather, they rely on their understanding and knowledge of the practice.

Who Is It For? 

Psychedelic therapy is not for everyone. This therapy technique is more for those living with behavioral or emotional concerns. For example, those with anxiety, stress, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mood disorders.

Other people that may benefit from psychedelic therapy are those who have experienced addictions, substance abuse, and other related disorders.

Lastly, psychedelic therapy can help those who are living with a terminal illness. In a recent study, researchers found that cancer patients were relieved of their emotional symptoms via psychedelic therapy.

What are the Benefits?

There are benefits to this therapy treatment. Many people feel that they become more relaxed and at ease when they partake in psychedelic substances. This may help those who have trouble managing their emotions. For example, feelings of anxiety and depression may be alleviated.

Psychedelic therapy can also help individuals understand themselves better. When taking a psychedelic substance, a person may undergo feelings and experiences that they have not felt before. This can lead to a better understanding of their core thoughts and beliefs.

Patients may also feel more at peace with themselves under the influence of psychedelic substances. Therapists can assist their patients in practicing calming techniques outside of their therapy.

Are There Any Risks to This Therapy Treatment?

There are risks when undergoing psychedelic therapy. Unlike traditional therapy, there are more variables in psychedelic therapy. Some therapists use LSD, psilocybin, mescaline, and other psychedelic substances. These substances can lead to unpleasant side effects.

For example, some people experience a psychotic break. Psychotic break references the experience of someone who can not comprehend reality from fiction. Others may encounter intense fear and anxiety. Because the substance creates an out-of-body setting, some people become distraught with what they see.

Also, psychedelic therapy can cause someone to feel intense emotions and confusion. The experience is different for everyone; however, there is the possibility of someone becoming more confused in their psychedelic state.

Lastly, some people may become subject to self-administering. It is vital that therapists use low doses and only for therapeutic gain. However, some individuals may try to seek out higher doses outside of their therapy sessions.

About Marie Miguel

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com.

