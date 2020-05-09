Quarantine Workout Boosts Immune System

Tracy demonstrates a quick quarantine workout targeting your abdomen, glutes and hamstrings as well as boosting your immune system. These exercises will help keep you active at home during the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis especially if you have diabetes. More easy exercises to keep you active at home during this corona virus pandemic!
—
Previously published on diabetesknow
*******************************
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
*************************
Photo credit: diabetesknow
Leave a Reply
.