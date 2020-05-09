Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Quarantine Workout Boosts Immune System

Quarantine Workout Boosts Immune System

These exercises will help keep you active at home during the coronavirus.

by Leave a Comment

Tracy demonstrates a quick quarantine workout targeting your abdomen, glutes and hamstrings as well as boosting your immune system. These exercises will help keep you active at home during the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis especially if you have diabetes. More easy exercises to keep you active at home during this corona virus pandemic!

Previously published on diabetesknow

Photo credit: diabetesknow

About Diabetes Knowledge

Real-life diabetic experiences with diabetes knowledge in sports, fitness, exercise programs, low-carb diets and nutrition for optimal health.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

