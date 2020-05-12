Queer Guys Try Cutting Their Own Hair in Quarantine

By Intomore
.
.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
00:00
i’m getting tired of having this
00:01
tumbleweed on top of my head i just i
00:03
need it to be a little bit
00:04
less uh crazy not only going to try to
00:07
cut it
00:08
i’m going to try to dye it i’ve never
00:10
dyed my hair before
00:11
so um i’ve never cut my hair before so
00:14
i’m really scared
00:15
but i’m up for the challenge we’re gonna
00:17
just have fun with it because nobody’s
00:19
gonna see my face anyway
00:21
never really done this before so we’ll
00:23
see how it goes
00:24
i have one leg up on everybody though
00:26
because i have been a professional
00:28
hairdresser for 10 years
00:29
ugly and i cut my hair all over one time
00:32
before
00:33
i think this would be pretty easy
00:35
hopefully
00:36
keep your expectations low so
00:39
you won’t end up disappointed so this
00:41
could go one or two ways either really
00:43
bad or really good
00:45
good morning a new day is done a new
00:48
swag
00:48
the nervous part is that i’m gonna take
00:50
my glasses off and i’m blind so
00:52
you just usually use these for body hair
00:54
i think these are all like beard
00:56
tools i only have these tiny these are
00:58
the sharpest i have so today we are
00:59
going to use
01:00
my trusty eyebrows we’ve got some
01:03
kitchen scissors some nails
01:04
and a bit of trimmer make do in
01:07
quarantine
01:09
let’s get started here we go i’m
01:12
actually just procrastinating
01:13
you know something just feels like a
01:14
good idea at the time
01:15
[Music]
01:17
while we’re doing this um you want to go
01:19
and say prayer
01:22
like that let’s go for it oh this is
01:26
maybe i should just stop here like
01:28
honestly i’m done
01:31
okay we’re we’re starting this cannot
01:33
see any of this
01:34
first of all oh my god
01:38
this is so funny doing this by myself
01:39
right now
01:42
it’s got a lot more real the video that
01:45
i watched
01:46
he said up and then back
01:49
up and then back i’m stalling i don’t
01:53
want to do this
01:55
[Music]
01:59
you have to be kind of ambidextrous for
02:00
this i can’t see behind my head
02:03
how is this going to work
02:06
that is a little concerning i was doing
02:08
so good and then it looks like i’m
02:10
balding
02:12
oh my god i keep talking while i’m
02:14
cutting my ears how is your guys’s
02:16
courting going
02:17
spend a lot of my time in quarantine on
02:20
zoom calls like everyone else and
02:22
sometimes my morning starts at two
02:24
and that’s perfectly fine again joseph
02:27
the couples
02:28
that got to record this oh
02:31
i gave myself a bald spot already
02:34
i don’t even know what i said i was
02:35
going for the beginning of this it’s
02:36
just we’re taking some free artistic
02:38
direction right now
02:39
am i even
02:41
[Music]
02:43
it’s so good on my face just to have the
02:46
clippers like sitting here
02:48
oh
02:51
i’ve never i feel like everybody else is
02:54
going to be
02:55
filming this video as me do it give
02:56
themselves glamorous haircuts
02:58
oh that felt wrong i feel like i look
03:00
more manic
03:01
than i did before with long hair
03:04
what is this this what is that
03:08
like i’m kind of rushing through this
03:09
and i really shouldn’t be but you know
03:11
what it’s hair it’ll go back
03:12
and oh my god it’s so short wait this is
03:15
so
03:15
bad right now this is the most touch
03:17
i’ve gotten in the past five weeks right
03:19
now
03:19
why did i just do that without looking
03:21
in the mirror okay the this decision to
03:23
go like that
03:24
bad decision she’s bald the back’s
03:27
really hard
03:28
but no one’s gonna see the back of my
03:31
head
03:32
until i get out quarantined and i’m
03:33
placed on a pillow again anyway so
03:36
oh my god i think i went too deep you
03:39
guys
03:40
i use the wrong guard now it’s okay
03:44
i see the spot that i freaking caught
03:46
okay we’re just pretty much that’s not
03:48
there
03:48
am i feeling regret right now perhaps
03:52
i mean i could always wear a hat i’m
03:54
missing it
03:56
so this isn’t scary there might be a
03:58
part two that’s where i just end up
03:59
shaving my entire head off at this point
04:02
how is it shorter wow i’m doing such a
04:05
decent okay job
04:06
i think the first thing i’m gonna do
04:09
once this
04:10
quarantine’s over is go eat at a
04:12
restaurant
04:13
can’t wait to go out to the bars again
04:16
i’m looking forward to just like
04:17
going out again and displaying my new
04:20
haircut
04:23
really this is just like can i fix what
04:26
damage i’ve done
04:26
so i can hear it still cutting stuff so
04:29
i’m just gonna go by sound right now
04:31
this seems dangerous watch me do it oh
04:34
my god
04:35
i went diagonally why would i do that
04:38
oh my god so i’m gonna um get a shoelace
04:43
inside around my neck so hopefully like
04:45
i can feel like where the guide is
04:47
okay we’re gonna try
04:53
sometimes i’d like to sabotage myself
04:57
i just cut my finger my head felt so
04:59
much lighter right now
05:00
did it work
05:04
i wonder what it would look like if i
05:05
bleached it
05:06
[Music]
05:08
i’m not gonna hair pretty sure
05:11
i’m gonna bleach it i’m gonna have a
05:13
little bit of extra fun and why not cut
05:15
the sides off and then add a little bit
05:16
of hair onto the top
05:18
bam are you ready
05:24
honestly not bad
05:27
tada i’m extremely in love with it and
05:30
the way it turned out
05:32
let me just do what’s good so this is
05:34
the final look
05:36
i am not mad about it from the front
05:40
so this is how it looks so i’m probably
05:44
just gonna
05:44
wear it like a little ruffled up so you
05:48
can’t really tell that it’s super messed
05:50
up
05:50
this is it actually the more i look in
05:54
the mirror the more i think i like it
05:57
i have plenty of times why not play with
05:58
a little bit of hair pieces something i
05:59
like to do for fun
06:00
i love playing with fake hair
06:04
and big reveal i will not be wearing a
06:07
hat
06:10
i mean it definitely could have gone
06:11
worse i feel like i could maybe go
06:13
outside without hat on
06:16
maybe and that about does it for the
06:18
transformation i can’t complain
06:20
this is a lot better than what i
06:21
expected it was done at home bleached at
06:24
home
06:24
kind of home can’t complain i think i
06:26
like it
06:27
i mean i don’t hate it it’s not
06:29
professional and it’s not the best i
06:31
have ever had
06:32
but i did it i’m prepared to do this
06:34
again if i have to in quarantine like
06:36
i think it was a great and unique
06:38
experience just doing it by myself and
06:40
it’s something that i’m proud of
06:41
i’m gonna rock it and we’ll go back
06:43
would i do it again
06:44
absolutely not oh hi i didn’t see you
06:48
there
06:48
and you know what this experience was
06:49
freeing i realized that
06:52
i can depend on myself thank you for
06:54
watching i hope you guys are all staying
06:56
safe
06:57
and staying sane through this definitely
07:00
make sure to
07:01
stay home stay safe so that we can
07:04
have the option to go to a barber shop
07:06
again please remember
07:08
to always stay safe and spend time with
07:10
family and friends while you can
07:11
i guess i’ll see you around look for me
07:13
look for me right now send me a text
07:15
send a message cheers to that and happy
07:20
[Music]
07:28
quarantine
—
This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
Leave a Reply
.