Home / Featured Content / Queer Guys Try Cutting Their Own Hair in Quarantine

Queer Guys Try Cutting Their Own Hair in Quarantine

"I'm getting tired of having this tumbleweed on top of my head."

By Intomore

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i’m getting tired of having this
00:01
tumbleweed on top of my head i just i
00:03
need it to be a little bit
00:04
less uh crazy not only going to try to
00:07
cut it
00:08
i’m going to try to dye it i’ve never
00:10
dyed my hair before
00:11
so um i’ve never cut my hair before so
00:14
i’m really scared
00:15
but i’m up for the challenge we’re gonna
00:17
just have fun with it because nobody’s
00:19
gonna see my face anyway
00:21
never really done this before so we’ll
00:23
see how it goes
00:24
i have one leg up on everybody though
00:26
because i have been a professional
00:28
hairdresser for 10 years
00:29
ugly and i cut my hair all over one time
00:32
before
00:33
i think this would be pretty easy
00:35
hopefully
00:36
keep your expectations low so
00:39
you won’t end up disappointed so this
00:41
could go one or two ways either really
00:43
bad or really good
00:45
good morning a new day is done a new
00:48
swag
00:48
the nervous part is that i’m gonna take
00:50
my glasses off and i’m blind so
00:52
you just usually use these for body hair
00:54
i think these are all like beard
00:56
tools i only have these tiny these are
00:58
the sharpest i have so today we are
00:59
going to use
01:00
my trusty eyebrows we’ve got some
01:03
kitchen scissors some nails
01:04
and a bit of trimmer make do in
01:07
quarantine
01:09
let’s get started here we go i’m
01:12
actually just procrastinating
01:13
you know something just feels like a
01:14
good idea at the time
01:15
[Music]
01:17
while we’re doing this um you want to go
01:19
and say prayer
01:22
like that let’s go for it oh this is
01:26
maybe i should just stop here like
01:28
honestly i’m done
01:31
okay we’re we’re starting this cannot
01:33
see any of this
01:34
first of all oh my god
01:38
this is so funny doing this by myself
01:39
right now
01:42
it’s got a lot more real the video that
01:45
i watched
01:46
he said up and then back
01:49
up and then back i’m stalling i don’t
01:53
want to do this
01:55
[Music]
01:59
you have to be kind of ambidextrous for
02:00
this i can’t see behind my head
02:03
how is this going to work
02:06
that is a little concerning i was doing
02:08
so good and then it looks like i’m
02:10
balding
02:12
oh my god i keep talking while i’m
02:14
cutting my ears how is your guys’s
02:16
courting going
02:17
spend a lot of my time in quarantine on
02:20
zoom calls like everyone else and
02:22
sometimes my morning starts at two
02:24
and that’s perfectly fine again joseph
02:27
the couples
02:28
that got to record this oh
02:31
i gave myself a bald spot already
02:34
i don’t even know what i said i was
02:35
going for the beginning of this it’s
02:36
just we’re taking some free artistic
02:38
direction right now
02:39
am i even
02:41
[Music]
02:43
it’s so good on my face just to have the
02:46
clippers like sitting here
02:48
oh
02:51
i’ve never i feel like everybody else is
02:54
going to be
02:55
filming this video as me do it give
02:56
themselves glamorous haircuts
02:58
oh that felt wrong i feel like i look
03:00
more manic
03:01
than i did before with long hair
03:04
what is this this what is that
03:08
like i’m kind of rushing through this
03:09
and i really shouldn’t be but you know
03:11
what it’s hair it’ll go back
03:12
and oh my god it’s so short wait this is
03:15
so
03:15
bad right now this is the most touch
03:17
i’ve gotten in the past five weeks right
03:19
now
03:19
why did i just do that without looking
03:21
in the mirror okay the this decision to
03:23
go like that
03:24
bad decision she’s bald the back’s
03:27
really hard
03:28
but no one’s gonna see the back of my
03:31
head
03:32
until i get out quarantined and i’m
03:33
placed on a pillow again anyway so
03:36
oh my god i think i went too deep you
03:39
guys
03:40
i use the wrong guard now it’s okay
03:44
i see the spot that i freaking caught
03:46
okay we’re just pretty much that’s not
03:48
there
03:48
am i feeling regret right now perhaps
03:52
i mean i could always wear a hat i’m
03:54
missing it
03:56
so this isn’t scary there might be a
03:58
part two that’s where i just end up
03:59
shaving my entire head off at this point
04:02
how is it shorter wow i’m doing such a
04:05
decent okay job
04:06
i think the first thing i’m gonna do
04:09
once this
04:10
quarantine’s over is go eat at a
04:12
restaurant
04:13
can’t wait to go out to the bars again
04:16
i’m looking forward to just like
04:17
going out again and displaying my new
04:20
haircut
04:23
really this is just like can i fix what
04:26
damage i’ve done
04:26
so i can hear it still cutting stuff so
04:29
i’m just gonna go by sound right now
04:31
this seems dangerous watch me do it oh
04:34
my god
04:35
i went diagonally why would i do that
04:38
oh my god so i’m gonna um get a shoelace
04:43
inside around my neck so hopefully like
04:45
i can feel like where the guide is
04:47
okay we’re gonna try
04:53
sometimes i’d like to sabotage myself
04:57
i just cut my finger my head felt so
04:59
much lighter right now
05:00
did it work
05:04
i wonder what it would look like if i
05:05
bleached it
05:06
[Music]
05:08
i’m not gonna hair pretty sure
05:11
i’m gonna bleach it i’m gonna have a
05:13
little bit of extra fun and why not cut
05:15
the sides off and then add a little bit
05:16
of hair onto the top
05:18
bam are you ready
05:24
honestly not bad
05:27
tada i’m extremely in love with it and
05:30
the way it turned out
05:32
let me just do what’s good so this is
05:34
the final look
05:36
i am not mad about it from the front
05:40
so this is how it looks so i’m probably
05:44
just gonna
05:44
wear it like a little ruffled up so you
05:48
can’t really tell that it’s super messed
05:50
up
05:50
this is it actually the more i look in
05:54
the mirror the more i think i like it
05:57
i have plenty of times why not play with
05:58
a little bit of hair pieces something i
05:59
like to do for fun
06:00
i love playing with fake hair
06:04
and big reveal i will not be wearing a
06:07
hat
06:10
i mean it definitely could have gone
06:11
worse i feel like i could maybe go
06:13
outside without hat on
06:16
maybe and that about does it for the
06:18
transformation i can’t complain
06:20
this is a lot better than what i
06:21
expected it was done at home bleached at
06:24
home
06:24
kind of home can’t complain i think i
06:26
like it
06:27
i mean i don’t hate it it’s not
06:29
professional and it’s not the best i
06:31
have ever had
06:32
but i did it i’m prepared to do this
06:34
again if i have to in quarantine like
06:36
i think it was a great and unique
06:38
experience just doing it by myself and
06:40
it’s something that i’m proud of
06:41
i’m gonna rock it and we’ll go back
06:43
would i do it again
06:44
absolutely not oh hi i didn’t see you
06:48
there
06:48
and you know what this experience was
06:49
freeing i realized that
06:52
i can depend on myself thank you for
06:54
watching i hope you guys are all staying
06:56
safe
06:57
and staying sane through this definitely
07:00
make sure to
07:01
stay home stay safe so that we can
07:04
have the option to go to a barber shop
07:06
again please remember
07:08
to always stay safe and spend time with
07:10
family and friends while you can
07:11
i guess i’ll see you around look for me
07:13
look for me right now send me a text
07:15
send a message cheers to that and happy
07:20
[Music]
07:28
quarantine

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

