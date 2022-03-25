Quotes About Aging Gracefully

Growing old is a fact of life that is often underappreciated in our society. While many people spend large sums of money on products designed to disguise the aging process, learning to appreciate the wisdom and strength that come from old age is an invaluable skill. When we can recognize the beauty of our maturity and acknowledge the benefits that can come with aging, only then do we appreciate the gift of growing older.

Aging is something that we must all eventually come to terms with (if we’re lucky enough). Learning to embrace the positive changes that can come about from growing older makes us stronger and often happier. To reach this acceptance stage, it’s sometimes helpful to hear other people’s thoughts on aging, as other people’s insight can put our own life into perspective.

We’ve compiled a list of quotes that capture the unique nature of the aging process and remind us why it’s so important to grow older gracefully. Refer to these quotes for many situations:

Boost your mood or someone else’s mood by sending them a quick message with one of these quotes.

Create a handwritten birthday card that celebrates age with a quote about why getting older is wonderful.

Include one of these quotes as a handstitched message on a homemade pillow, blanket, etc. the next time you make a gift for a senior.

Add a sweet aging quote to a beautiful picture you have of a special senior in your life. Gift them the picture in a nice frame as a thoughtful way to show you appreciate them.

Beautiful Aging Gracefully Quotes

When we think back to the older people in our lives, whether it’s our parents, grandparents, neighbors, or someone else, we often remember their kind disposition and caring demeanor. Certain people seem to have pinpointed ways to age with grace, and they’ve shared these thoughts with others.

“There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.” – Sophia Loren

“Aging is not an option, not for anyone. It is how gracefully we handle the process and how lucky we are, as the process handles us.” – Cindy McDonald

“Do not regret growing older. It’s a privilege denied to many.” – Unknown

“Aging is not ‘lost youth’ but a new stage of opportunity and strength.” – Betty Friedan

“The great thing about getting older is that you don’t lose all the other ages you’ve been.” – Madeleine L’Engle

“Age is not how old you are, but how many years of fun you’ve had.” – Matt Maldre

“You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.” – George Burns

“Aging is just another word for living.” – Cindy Joseph

“The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

“Why are people afraid of getting older? You feel wiser. You feel more mature. You feel like you know yourself better. You would trade that for softer skin? Not me!” – Anna Kournikova

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” – Abraham Lincoln

“Beauty exists at every age. It’s not about youth and perfection.” – Jo Glanville-Blackburn

“The most precious thing you can give your parents is your time.” – Unknown

“Aging is an extraordinary process where you become the person you always should have been.” – David Bowie

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

“The trick is to age honestly and gracefully and make it look great so that everyone looks forward to it.” – Emma Thompson

“Anyone who keeps the ability to see beauty never grows old.” – Franz Kafka

“The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of the child into old age, never losing your enthusiasm.” – Aldous Huxley

Funny Quotes About Aging Gracefully

As with most things in life, aging is often a chance to have a little fun and share a laugh with those around us. Some people seem to have a knack for capturing those silly moments and thoughts the aging process brings to mind.

“Old age isn’t so bad when you consider the alternatives.” – Maurice Chevalier

“I’m not old. I’ve just been young for a very long time.” – Karen Salmansohn

“Wrinkles should merely indicate where smiles have been.” – Mark Twain

“Youth is a disease from which we all recover.” – Dorothy Fulheim

“After thirty, a body has a mind of its own.” – Bette Midler

“Say what you want about aging; it’s still the only way to have old friends.” – Robert Brault

“I was always taught to respect my elders, and now I’ve reached the age when I don’t have anybody to respect.” – George F. Burns

“Cherish all your happy moments. They make a fine cushion for old age.” – Booth Tarkington

“Respect old people. They graduated from high school without Google or Wikipedia.” – Unknown

“Growing old is mandatory but growing up is optional.” – Walt Disney

“To me, old age is always ten years older than I am.” – John Burroughs

“Age is not important unless you’re a cheese.” – Helen Hayes

“When we were small children, we all played dress-up and everybody had a good time. So why stop?” – Iris Apfel

“Funny thing about getting older: Your eyesight starts getting weaker, but your ability to see through people gets much better.” – Unknown

“How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you are?” – Satchel Paige

“Age is a very high price to pay for maturity.” – Tom Stoppard

“I want to be so distracted loving life that I never realize I’m getting older.” – Angel Laney Sutton

“You don’t stop laughing when you grow old. You grow old when you stop laughing.” – George Bernard Shaw

Perks of Growing Older

We don’t always hear about the good parts of aging, but the truth is, there is plenty to celebrate with each additional year. Studies have shown that people’s stress levels typically decline after the age of 50. These studies also suggest that older people tend to experience fewer “negative” emotions, such as anger and sadness. It stands to reason that the older you are, the better coping mechanisms you have for dealing with unexpected news or stressful incidents in your life.

Science also shows that certain older populations experience less sickness than younger ones. Specifically, 20-year-olds average approximately two to three colds every year, but people who are older than 50 only contract one or two colds over the same period of time (on average).

As you age, you can also expect your allergies to become less troublesome. People in their sixth and seventh decades tend to have fewer allergy symptoms than many other adult groups. Fewer sneezes and non-itchy eyes are wonderful things to look forward to for people who have suffered from seasonal allergies for many years.

Besides these health benefits, there are many other benefits to growing older:

Grandchildren: While not all seniors are grandparents, of course, older folks with young children in their lives know the benefits of being around silly youngsters. Who doesn’t love spoiling a little one with love, attention, and gifts? Kids are great at making us smile and laugh in the most unexpected ways.

While not all seniors are grandparents, of course, older folks with young children in their lives know the benefits of being around silly youngsters. Who doesn’t love spoiling a little one with love, attention, and gifts? Kids are great at making us smile and laugh in the most unexpected ways. Senior discounts: Saving money isn’t a bad thing for anyone! Depending on your specific age, you could be eligible for some hefty discounts. The minimum age for most senior discounts is somewhere between 50 and 65. Did you know that Rite Aid offers 20% discounts through their wellness65+ program? Kohl’s even reduces your total by 15% on Wednesdays if you’re 60 years old or more. Enjoy more shopping trips with your savings!

Saving money isn’t a bad thing for anyone! Depending on your specific age, you could be eligible for some hefty discounts. The minimum age for most senior discounts is somewhere between 50 and 65. Did you know that Rite Aid offers 20% discounts through their wellness65+ program? Kohl’s even reduces your total by 15% on Wednesdays if you’re 60 years old or more. Enjoy more shopping trips with your savings! Volunteer work: Once you’ve reached retirement age, you may find that you want to spend your time doing some good for your community. Many seniors volunteer for nonprofit groups like Meals on Wheels or even spend their time doing beneficial activities like knitting mittens or providing monetary donations for people in need. Other volunteer opportunities include tutoring children or being a foster pet owner.

Once you’ve reached retirement age, you may find that you want to spend your time doing some good for your community. Many seniors volunteer for nonprofit groups like Meals on Wheels or even spend their time doing beneficial activities like knitting mittens or providing monetary donations for people in need. Other volunteer opportunities include tutoring children or being a foster pet owner. Social groups: Your social life may even experience a boost as you get older. Senior groups often meet at community centers or through sites like Meetup. If you’re part of a religious group like a church, it’s likely they already have a senior group organized.

Your social life may even experience a boost as you get older. Senior groups often meet at community centers or through sites like Meetup. If you’re part of a religious group like a church, it’s likely they already have a senior group organized. Travel: Younger people often don’t have the free time to travel due to work and family constraints. Many seniors love traveling as they get older. Whether you plan a series of trips with your extended family or invest in an RV to hit the road with just your partner, there are endless possibilities for exploring the United States when you’re older.

Conclusion

For many people, getting older is an opportunity to continue learning and growing as a person. Aging doesn’t have to be a dreaded process. As Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Today is the oldest you’ve ever been and the youngest you’ll ever be again.” Make the most of it!

