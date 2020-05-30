Racism is Alive and Doing Well

—

Unfortunately, many of us heard of George Floyd’s death, which some call an act of execution. According to multiple news sources, Mr. Floyd, an African American, was pinned down by a Minnesota police officer for over five minutes. The Minnesota police officer placed his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck. This behavior captured on video showed the world that there might be racial discrimination involved.

Then sadly, we hear about the death of him. Nobody can deny it—it’s viral on video all over social media and the news. So, what can we do to validate Mr. Floyd’s death and reduce racial discrimination? We are not powerless.

I never use the word “fight” because it often attracts like behavior. Nothing gets adequately accomplished with anger and fighting. People become more successful in reducing racial discrimination when they are empowered to stand up for themselves. Words are enormously powerful—I never suggest fighting a cause, but empowering people to stand up for themselves.

In past Good Men Project articles, such as Racial Slurs Are Not Acceptable and Are Racial Discrimination Laws Confusing, I shared guidance on how to address racial discrimination. The bystander who took the video of the police officer placing his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck gave proof and evidence that something very wrong happened on the day of the death of Mr. Floyd. Often, people are not able to video racial discrimination—it occurs covertly and overtly.

If you feel that you are discriminated against in the workplace because of your race or color, you have resources that can help you. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has guidance on how to file charges of workplace discrimination with them at EEOC. Together, we can all report discrimination, document it, and stand up to it by learning more about it.

