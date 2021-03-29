Rainy Weekend Days

There is nothing quite like a good rainy day.

OK, it’s not actually raining right now, but it’s cool and cloudy and the threat is present. And I , for one, am pretty glad for it. First of all, I love the rain (provided I’m not actually out in it getting wet, of course). Second, my allergies would love for the rain to put some of this pollen at bay so I can breathe.

Something about a cool, rainy weekend just feels like permission to curl up with books and movies and letters or maybe stare out the window and do some writing.

I am happy to have made some good Passover dishes for my Husband. He proclaimed the matzah ball soup “perfect” and the charoset was described as “exceptional” so I’m happy with that. And the Hub and Kidzilla always love my kugel, even if it’s made with matzah instead of noodle. Can’t lie, I’m also happy to see the end of Passover come on Sunday so we can get back to our usual way of eating. All that matzah and egg feels heavy after a while.

I am thankful for some good writing this week as well as some very positive feedback on several things I’ve written lately. That’s always good. I’m also glad to have some feedback that indicated I could have done something better with another piece. I suspected the piece in question needed some work from the start and that bit of information confirmed that I was right. Finding ways to improve is always positive. Knowing your instincts were correct is also very validating.

I’m thankful for a good cup of tea on a cool day…well, any day, really. I’m working my way through my tea stash to try and finish up some things I have to make room for some new ones. I’ve been enjoying a lot of savory teas lately like tomato mint and beet cabbage – surprisingly delicious.

I’m thankful for a pot roast in the slow cooker because that means easy dinner.

I’m delighted to find that I’ve dropped a few pounds, despite my feeling that I may have gained. That’s a nice surprise. I was starting to feel like the scale might never move again.

I’m really thankful for BoSR/SBoR section 42.9c that allows me to be finished because I have some living to get to.

. . .

Your turn: What are you thankful for this week? You know the drill – share ’em or link ’em!

—

