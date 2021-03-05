Raising Lions, With Joe Newman

Episode 15

Joe Newman is the author of Raising Lions and he specialises in helping parents manage strong-willed children.

These are the kids who are often labelled as ‘problem children’. But Joe calls them Lions and he can identify with them because he was one of them.

Growing up with ADHD in the 1970s, he was lead to believe there was something wrong with him. But after leaving school, he learned to embrace his personality and has dedicated his life to helping children who are just like him.

He works with parents, teachers and therapists to help children overcome behaviour problems without undermining their confidence and individuality.

In this interview, Joe explains the Raising Lions Method and describes how it can be applied to everyday parenting challenges such as managing tantrums, setting boundaries, administering time-outs and teaching delayed gratification.

What you’ll learn

Joe’s childhood experience having ADHD in the 1970s

How he started working with difficult kids in schools and summer camps

How cultural change has influenced parenting styles

Why so many kids are diagnosed with ADHD and other ‘behavioural disorders’

How to spot a lion

What is “the raising lions method”?

How to do time-outs the right way

How to deal with tantrums

How to develop confident, independent kids who also understand boundaries

Today’s Guest

Forty years ago Joe Newman, M.A.O.M., was the “behaviour problem” child. When his mother would bring him to the playground the other mothers would gather their children and leave. Defiant, difficult to control, physically aggressive and unable to sit still, in 1970 he was diagnosed as A.D.H.D. and put on Ritalin.

Today he trains parents, teachers and behaviour specialists in the powerful methods he’s developed to heal behaviour problem children.

The University of California, Santa Barbara recently did a year-long research study on his method’s effects on student behaviour, motivation and engagement. The results showed a 50% drop in off-task behaviours in the 16 Elementary school classrooms that used his methods.

Joe lives in Santa Monica, California with his wife Julie and his stepdaughter Joan. And living up to the Californian stereotype, he is also a passionate surfer.

Quotes by Joe Newman

“Don’t ask yourself how much access am I giving my child to the internet, ask yourself, how much access am I giving the internet to my child? “

“Tantrums are natural, so we shouldn’t hold it against them, but if they keep getting what they want, if the tantrums work for them, they aren’t going to stop”

“The tantrum has to be met without crushing the child’s will or ability to speak their own mind.”

“The tantrum is an essential learning tool”

Photo credit: Scott Davison