Reading Jane Eyre with 7th-Graders: Exploring Context and Meaning

Today, I spent time with two 7th-grade students reading a challenging passage from Jane Eyre and helping them understand context clues within the story.

As we read, the word communion was used, to which one student asked “What’s communion?” I said it’s a way of honoring Christ. To which the other student said, “Like the bread, the body of Christ?”

Yes, I said, adding…and the wine, what’s the wine? The same student replied, “The blood of Christ.”

Quickly, without thinking, the first student replied…

“that’s brutal!”

…

I suspect that was the first time they heard about communion and Church practice. I hadn’t intended nor expected to get to this from reading Jane Eyre.

It was an honest and direct perspective from someone unaware of the events and meaning surrounding Christ and Christianity.

I found it oddly refreshing and perceptive. Maybe his context was not what I or the author intended. But he clearly was paying attention and formulating a thought.

Sometimes we can learn from those we teach, or at least gain an understanding of how others see the world.

…

