Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ready for Spring

Ready for Spring

No matter what age a person lives to or whatever else they may accomplish in life, a person will never again know the unabashed joy they felt as a toddler chasing bubbles.

by Leave a Comment

Its been a cold and windy last few days, but Alaina and I have spent as much of it as possible outside. There is still plenty of snow on the ground and the temperature has barely hit 45, but the swings are accessible, the skies been clear, and we’ve been ready for a while. Its amazing how much you appreciate fresh air after a few months without it.

We made it outside a few times this winter. There were snow men made and a fort she built with her mom. Alaina was introduced to the joys of a good snowball fight. Its just not the same when the snow is piled too high to run. A kid has got to run.

So we’ve swung on swings, rode bikes, played in the sandbox. We took her jeep out for a spin and spent two hours in the woods unsuccessfully tracking dinosaurs.  She chased a lot of bubbles. Being a parent has led me to the conclusion that no matter what age a person lives to or whatever else they may accomplish in life, a person will never again know the unabashed joy they felt as a toddler chasing bubbles.

 

DSCN1639

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

It probably won’t stay springtime for long.  Soon there will be a large lawn to mow and two bickering kids to entertain.  If this winter was any indication, it will probably be over a 100 degrees most of the summer.

There will also be days at the park, splashing  in the pool, and hikes in the woods. I’m already thinking about trips to the zoo and aquarium. This year Alaina will better appreciate some of the children’s museums around the state.

We can’t wait.

 

DSCN1638

 

Previously Published on thirstydaddy.com

 

Shutterstock image

About Jeremy Barnes

Jeremy Barnes is a forty-something husband and father to a 7-year-old and and a 19-year-old. When he isn't blogging about family and parenting at Thirsty Daddy, Jeremy works as an X-Ray technologist, complains about the Red Sox, and chases lost golf balls. He can be found on Twitter @jermbarnes and @thirstydaddy.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x