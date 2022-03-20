Ready for Spring

Its been a cold and windy last few days, but Alaina and I have spent as much of it as possible outside. There is still plenty of snow on the ground and the temperature has barely hit 45, but the swings are accessible, the skies been clear, and we’ve been ready for a while. Its amazing how much you appreciate fresh air after a few months without it.

We made it outside a few times this winter. There were snow men made and a fort she built with her mom. Alaina was introduced to the joys of a good snowball fight. Its just not the same when the snow is piled too high to run. A kid has got to run.

So we’ve swung on swings, rode bikes, played in the sandbox. We took her jeep out for a spin and spent two hours in the woods unsuccessfully tracking dinosaurs. She chased a lot of bubbles. Being a parent has led me to the conclusion that no matter what age a person lives to or whatever else they may accomplish in life, a person will never again know the unabashed joy they felt as a toddler chasing bubbles.

It probably won’t stay springtime for long. Soon there will be a large lawn to mow and two bickering kids to entertain. If this winter was any indication, it will probably be over a 100 degrees most of the summer.

There will also be days at the park, splashing in the pool, and hikes in the woods. I’m already thinking about trips to the zoo and aquarium. This year Alaina will better appreciate some of the children’s museums around the state.

We can’t wait.

