Real Talk [Video]

Real Talk [Video]

A woman goes on a talk show to face a famous producer. But he has the 'perfect apology'.

By Omeleto

.

.

A young woman is invited onto a talk show to confront a famous music producer named Ben Tito. Three years ago, Natalie had been an aspiring singer-songwriter, but during a recording session, Ben exposed himself to her, among other transgressions.

Natalie goes on the show with the hopes of getting her story out there and speaking out about an important issue. But under the hot glare of the media spotlight, she finds Ben armed with a seemingly perfect apology.

Arch, cynical and possessed of razor-sharp intelligence, writer-director Artemis Shaw’s short initially seems to be a drama, setting up Natalie’s state of mind and her situation with great economy and precision. She’s nervous, but she’s clear in her intent to get her story out there, and she has the support of others who want to see abusers of power like Ben Tito be held accountable for their actions.

But this story is not as it seems. There are hints of this in the visual design of the film, with its aggressively lurid, surreal pastel sets of the talk show. The editing and camerawork seem straightforward at first, but as the talk show begins, the cutaways to the audience increase, as does the pacing of the storytelling and growing inclusion of ironic detail. It all constructs the sense of a slowly boiling fishbowl being erected around Natalie, who remains sincere in her desire to tell her story.

The writing, too, shifts, from a fairly realistic and precise register focused on Natalie’s subjective experience to being almost too “on the nose” as Ben tells his side to the public. But hitting all the right notes is the point, as Ben’s apology seems perfectly calibrated to emphasize his contriteness, his understanding of the underlying systemic issues and his desire to make amends.

The key ideas and words are all there — toxic masculinity, systemic oppression — and Ben seems sincere. But as the film’s stylistic choices become more pronounced and more outrageous, Natalie’s sense of owning and telling her story on her own terms slowly recedes.

Actor Sarah Steele remains steady in her vulnerability, frustration and powerlessness, serving as the moral center of the film, even as the narrative collapses around her into a satire of performative contrition. It piles one outlandish gesture upon another, ending with one almost operatic in its ludicrousness. It’s sold as an attempt to make amends but is merely a way to tug at the heartstrings of the public, closing the loop of public opinion — and shutting out Natalie’s full story and point-of-view.

Sly, smart and provocative, “Real Talk” offers a darkly comedic slant on the public calling-out of abuses of power faced by women in various industries. It isn’t focused on the grievances of the women as they experienced them, and instead on the media circuses that have emerged around speaking out and holding abusers accountable in the court of public truth and opinion.

Through its deftly accomplished sleight-of-hand from a seemingly straightforward drama into comedic satire, “Real Talk” instead becomes a cautionary tale of its own, a story of what happens when the victimizers hijack narratives trying to come to light. Once again, abusers exert control over the discourse, setting the terms of engagement and manipulating perception. And once again, the powerless are left silent, their stories and perspectives erased or minimized — along with their sense of importance in a world hostile to their pain, and to the need to change and evolve.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
so do you ever like
00:04
fantasize about killing him
00:14
um
00:22
is this um waterproof yeah you know just
00:25
in case
00:27
oh god natalie i hope you know how proud
00:30
of you i am
00:32
i know that this might feel really
00:35
intense
00:36
but just be yourself and know
00:40
that i’ll be right there with you thanks
00:43
yeah i just feel like this is really
00:44
important
00:45
oh yes yes and we have all been there
00:47
haven’t we
00:48
yeah in my day they just called it a job
00:51
interview
00:53
okay we’re gonna get them
01:09
thank you so much to our sponsors for
01:12
making the stand up and
01:14
talk segment of real talk with jackie so
01:17
special
01:19
ben tito as many of you know
01:23
is a friend of real talk and until three
01:26
days ago
01:27
he was also known as a friend to women
01:30
he’s not only an award-winning music
01:33
producer
01:33
he’s also the co-founder of she songs
01:37
a charity that empowers inner city
01:39
females
01:40
through music education now we decided
01:44
not to simply cancel him today because
01:46
we wanted to try something different
01:49
so please welcome ben
01:52
tito
01:55
[Applause]
02:00
thank you for having me ah ben let’s
02:02
just get to it there’s something you
02:04
need to address
02:05
all right a few days ago there were some
02:08
allegations
02:09
that were disturbing to me as both a
02:12
father
02:13
and a feminist
02:16
but all i want to do today is say that i
02:18
take full responsibility
02:19
and that i’m sorry um
02:23
thank you for tackling this head-on
02:26
oh please don’t don’t congratulate me
02:28
this has been
02:30
very hard you know this uh
02:34
story comes from an event she alleges
02:36
happened three years ago
02:38
well three years is not very long no
02:42
no it’s not which is why i want to be
02:44
completely transparent today
02:46
i don’t remember natalie and i don’t
02:48
remember that session
02:50
i have many young artists coming from my
02:53
studio
02:54
and i try to help them get a break i
02:55
mean this is how i discovered eternity
02:57
yes yes you did anyway i
03:00
even if i don’t remember natalie i will
03:03
never deny her account even as it comes
03:06
as a personal blow to me come on copy
03:09
intent we believe that all women
03:12
on the show and in general have the
03:15
right to be heard
03:17
am i right yes
03:18
[Applause]
03:25
i think that you’ve talked enough for a
03:27
little while i most certainly have
03:29
so now let’s hear from the brave woman
03:32
who came forward and used her voice not
03:35
just to sing
03:36
but to speak up so please let’s all
03:39
welcome
03:40
singer songwriter
03:50
hi everyone hi again ben hope you
03:54
remember me now
03:55
natalie thank you so much for joining us
03:58
thanks for having me
03:59
natalie you were an aspiring
04:02
talented musician in 2017.
04:06
then one day you met ben
04:10
yes what happened well
04:14
i met ben tito in march 2017 when he
04:18
invited me to his studio
04:20
wow that’s a famous producer
04:24
and when all you wanted in your life was
04:26
to break out
04:28
oh you must have been ecstatic i guess
04:31
so
04:31
so can you just try to walk us through
04:34
your meeting
04:37
well uh i arrived at the studio and
04:40
i remember it was a sunday so it was
04:43
empty
04:44
um we listened to my demos
04:47
and he’s like these are awesome why
04:50
don’t we just
04:51
go for it right now as in record a track
04:54
so um i go
04:58
into the booth and i’m in there maybe an
05:01
hour
05:01
tops
05:05
and i’m mid-song when i see him
05:11
i i know that this is hard but it’s
05:14
important ben
05:15
hear this yeah
05:19
okay um so i’m
05:22
singing and i look up
05:26
and there’s this light on in the mixing
05:29
room and
05:29
and he’s standing there and
05:33
yeah he’s masturbating so i was
05:37
um really freaking out and
05:40
i somehow just pretended i didn’t notice
05:43
and then i said i had an emergency and
05:46
just uh
05:47
ran how did you feel
05:50
bad you gave
05:54
up your dream that you had for your
05:56
whole life
05:57
uh well i’m actually studying to be a
05:59
therapist now
06:02
brave and smart
06:12
so ben
06:15
how do you feel listening to this
06:20
excuse me before he gets to go i would
06:21
just like to say that the fact that he
06:23
says he doesn’t even remember me
06:25
shows that he may well have done this to
06:27
a lot of other people
06:28
or worse i’m speaking out because this
06:32
isn’t
06:33
just my problem it’s a systemic issue
06:36
and
06:37
um frankly i don’t really know why he
06:40
should get to speak at all
06:42
i can go if you want me no no no no no
06:45
no
06:46
well these these are very powerful words
06:51
natalie but we need to
06:55
confront uh toxic masculinity head on
07:01
yeah so
07:04
ben i agree with natalie absolutely
07:08
there is this systemic
07:12
societal structures that need to be
07:14
upended through conversations like this
07:18
i mean first of all we need to discuss
07:21
how we’re raising our sons it is an
07:25
unfair emotional burden that falls on
07:27
you natalie
07:29
to have to speak out and i just want to
07:31
say that it is a privilege to be able to
07:33
sit here
07:35
with you and listen to how you feel
07:39
well yeah i i hear you i hear you ben
07:43
but uh individuals need to take
07:46
responsibility for their actions
07:48
thank you so how are you taking
07:51
responsibility
07:52
well i’ve learned that to take care of
07:55
others you first have to take care of
07:56
yourself
07:57
so i have been seeking professional
08:00
medical advice
08:01
for the last year and while i recognized
08:05
that i was emotionally dependent on
08:09
lovemaking and female approval
08:15
i never once thought that any of these
08:17
relationships were non-consensual
08:20
despite the fact that it was quite clear
08:21
that they’re coming from a
08:24
place of deep personal pain and early
08:27
childhood trauma
08:28
well thank you for your vulnerability
08:32
ben no thank you there was something
08:36
that i
08:37
i didn’t think i’d be ready to share but
08:39
i would like to
08:40
if that’s okay with you jackie yes
08:43
here go ahead in this historic moment
08:47
i have become closer with my mom
08:52
and for the first time she’s revealed to
08:54
me that she
08:56
was sexually assaulted
08:59
and that pain that i saw
09:02
and i felt in her that i could never
09:06
explain
09:08
finally i just i’m sorry i just i
09:12
i just had to share that idea
09:18
i love you mom
09:22
thank you for sure are you [ __ ]
09:24
kidding me
09:27
i i i thought we said that ben had
09:28
spoken enough
09:30
i i’ve spoken yes i’ve spoken about
09:33
myself a lot but there’s actually
09:35
there’s just one thing that i it’s a
09:38
surprise for you natalie and the
09:39
audience and i
09:40
really i would love to know this is very
09:48
important
09:51
[Applause]
09:59
all of us here at real talk
10:02
we were so impressed by how you spoke up
10:05
for all women
10:06
that we asked ourselves what about
10:08
natalie’s voice
10:10
what about the voice she lost i remixed
10:13
your song
10:14
it’s called the heart of a phoenix and
10:17
it’s about a phoenix
10:18
rising from the ashes today you take
10:21
back what is yours
10:25
will you sing your song natalie
10:43
and her incredible courage
10:58
[Applause]
11:00
[Music]
11:00
[Applause]
11:02
[Music]
11:07
baby i’m a wounded bird
11:11
flew into the storm and i got hurt
11:16
i didn’t see the thunder clouds
11:21
till i lay broken on the
11:24
[Music]
11:27
oh i ground falling and my heart keeps
11:30
pulling me
11:31
into the same old mess of empty promises
11:45
[Music]
11:55
don’t you dare let go we don’t need to
11:58
take it slow now love me the way he
12:02
never did cause baby i’ve
12:06
got a heart like a phoenix
12:10
[Music]
12:16
[Music]
12:28
makes me feel alive
12:41
[Music]
12:59
let’s give it up for natalie
13:04
up next we have dana rousseau the
13:07
courageous doctor who empowers women
13:10
with halitosis
13:12
stay tuned now you are a specialist
13:16
in uh conditioned girls
13:20
that many people joke about and
13:23
even though many people have suffered
13:25
from this they still so i want no
13:26
laughter from this when we say
13:29
it’s a condition called halitosis or as
13:32
it’s more commonly known
13:34
bad breath so what brought you
13:37
to specialize in halitosis as a young
13:41
woman
13:43
[Applause]
13:50
just grab
14:12
[Music]
14:14
sorry
14:24
[Music]
14:26
i keep
14:33
[Music]
14:42
lying under stars wrapped up
14:46
in your arms i’m remembering what love
14:56
is
14:58
you

