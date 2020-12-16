Real Talk [Video]

By Omeleto

.

.

A young woman is invited onto a talk show to confront a famous music producer named Ben Tito. Three years ago, Natalie had been an aspiring singer-songwriter, but during a recording session, Ben exposed himself to her, among other transgressions.

Natalie goes on the show with the hopes of getting her story out there and speaking out about an important issue. But under the hot glare of the media spotlight, she finds Ben armed with a seemingly perfect apology.

Arch, cynical and possessed of razor-sharp intelligence, writer-director Artemis Shaw’s short initially seems to be a drama, setting up Natalie’s state of mind and her situation with great economy and precision. She’s nervous, but she’s clear in her intent to get her story out there, and she has the support of others who want to see abusers of power like Ben Tito be held accountable for their actions.

But this story is not as it seems. There are hints of this in the visual design of the film, with its aggressively lurid, surreal pastel sets of the talk show. The editing and camerawork seem straightforward at first, but as the talk show begins, the cutaways to the audience increase, as does the pacing of the storytelling and growing inclusion of ironic detail. It all constructs the sense of a slowly boiling fishbowl being erected around Natalie, who remains sincere in her desire to tell her story.

The writing, too, shifts, from a fairly realistic and precise register focused on Natalie’s subjective experience to being almost too “on the nose” as Ben tells his side to the public. But hitting all the right notes is the point, as Ben’s apology seems perfectly calibrated to emphasize his contriteness, his understanding of the underlying systemic issues and his desire to make amends.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The key ideas and words are all there — toxic masculinity, systemic oppression — and Ben seems sincere. But as the film’s stylistic choices become more pronounced and more outrageous, Natalie’s sense of owning and telling her story on her own terms slowly recedes.

Actor Sarah Steele remains steady in her vulnerability, frustration and powerlessness, serving as the moral center of the film, even as the narrative collapses around her into a satire of performative contrition. It piles one outlandish gesture upon another, ending with one almost operatic in its ludicrousness. It’s sold as an attempt to make amends but is merely a way to tug at the heartstrings of the public, closing the loop of public opinion — and shutting out Natalie’s full story and point-of-view.

Sly, smart and provocative, “Real Talk” offers a darkly comedic slant on the public calling-out of abuses of power faced by women in various industries. It isn’t focused on the grievances of the women as they experienced them, and instead on the media circuses that have emerged around speaking out and holding abusers accountable in the court of public truth and opinion.

Through its deftly accomplished sleight-of-hand from a seemingly straightforward drama into comedic satire, “Real Talk” instead becomes a cautionary tale of its own, a story of what happens when the victimizers hijack narratives trying to come to light. Once again, abusers exert control over the discourse, setting the terms of engagement and manipulating perception. And once again, the powerless are left silent, their stories and perspectives erased or minimized — along with their sense of importance in a world hostile to their pain, and to the need to change and evolve.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01 so do you ever like

00:04 fantasize about killing him

00:14 um

00:22 is this um waterproof yeah you know just

00:25 in case

00:27 oh god natalie i hope you know how proud

00:30 of you i am

00:32 i know that this might feel really

00:35 intense

00:36 but just be yourself and know

00:40 that i’ll be right there with you thanks

00:43 yeah i just feel like this is really

00:44 important

00:45 oh yes yes and we have all been there

00:47 haven’t we

00:48 yeah in my day they just called it a job

00:51 interview

00:53 okay we’re gonna get them

01:09 thank you so much to our sponsors for

01:12 making the stand up and

01:14 talk segment of real talk with jackie so

01:17 special

01:19 ben tito as many of you know

01:23 is a friend of real talk and until three

01:26 days ago

01:27 he was also known as a friend to women

01:30 he’s not only an award-winning music

01:33 producer

01:33 he’s also the co-founder of she songs

01:37 a charity that empowers inner city

01:39 females

01:40 through music education now we decided

01:44 not to simply cancel him today because

01:46 we wanted to try something different

01:49 so please welcome ben

01:52 tito

01:55 [Applause]

02:00 thank you for having me ah ben let’s

02:02 just get to it there’s something you

02:04 need to address

02:05 all right a few days ago there were some

02:08 allegations

02:09 that were disturbing to me as both a

02:12 father

02:13 and a feminist

02:16 but all i want to do today is say that i

02:18 take full responsibility

02:19 and that i’m sorry um

02:23 thank you for tackling this head-on

02:26 oh please don’t don’t congratulate me

02:28 this has been

02:30 very hard you know this uh

02:34 story comes from an event she alleges

02:36 happened three years ago

02:38 well three years is not very long no

02:42 no it’s not which is why i want to be

02:44 completely transparent today

02:46 i don’t remember natalie and i don’t

02:48 remember that session

02:50 i have many young artists coming from my

02:53 studio

02:54 and i try to help them get a break i

02:55 mean this is how i discovered eternity

02:57 yes yes you did anyway i

03:00 even if i don’t remember natalie i will

03:03 never deny her account even as it comes

03:06 as a personal blow to me come on copy

03:09 intent we believe that all women

03:12 on the show and in general have the

03:15 right to be heard

03:17 am i right yes

03:18 [Applause]

03:25 i think that you’ve talked enough for a

03:27 little while i most certainly have

03:29 so now let’s hear from the brave woman

03:32 who came forward and used her voice not

03:35 just to sing

03:36 but to speak up so please let’s all

03:39 welcome

03:40 singer songwriter

03:50 hi everyone hi again ben hope you

03:54 remember me now

03:55 natalie thank you so much for joining us

03:58 thanks for having me

03:59 natalie you were an aspiring

04:02 talented musician in 2017.

04:06 then one day you met ben

04:10 yes what happened well

04:14 i met ben tito in march 2017 when he

04:18 invited me to his studio

04:20 wow that’s a famous producer

04:24 and when all you wanted in your life was

04:26 to break out

04:28 oh you must have been ecstatic i guess

04:31 so

04:31 so can you just try to walk us through

04:34 your meeting

04:37 well uh i arrived at the studio and

04:40 i remember it was a sunday so it was

04:43 empty

04:44 um we listened to my demos

04:47 and he’s like these are awesome why

04:50 don’t we just

04:51 go for it right now as in record a track

04:54 so um i go

04:58 into the booth and i’m in there maybe an

05:01 hour

05:01 tops

05:05 and i’m mid-song when i see him

05:11 i i know that this is hard but it’s

05:14 important ben

05:15 hear this yeah

05:19 okay um so i’m

05:22 singing and i look up

05:26 and there’s this light on in the mixing

05:29 room and

05:29 and he’s standing there and

05:33 yeah he’s masturbating so i was

05:37 um really freaking out and

05:40 i somehow just pretended i didn’t notice

05:43 and then i said i had an emergency and

05:46 just uh

05:47 ran how did you feel

05:50 bad you gave

05:54 up your dream that you had for your

05:56 whole life

05:57 uh well i’m actually studying to be a

05:59 therapist now

06:02 brave and smart

06:12 so ben

06:15 how do you feel listening to this

06:20 excuse me before he gets to go i would

06:21 just like to say that the fact that he

06:23 says he doesn’t even remember me

06:25 shows that he may well have done this to

06:27 a lot of other people

06:28 or worse i’m speaking out because this

06:32 isn’t

06:33 just my problem it’s a systemic issue

06:36 and

06:37 um frankly i don’t really know why he

06:40 should get to speak at all

06:42 i can go if you want me no no no no no

06:45 no

06:46 well these these are very powerful words

06:51 natalie but we need to

06:55 confront uh toxic masculinity head on

07:01 yeah so

07:04 ben i agree with natalie absolutely

07:08 there is this systemic

07:12 societal structures that need to be

07:14 upended through conversations like this

07:18 i mean first of all we need to discuss

07:21 how we’re raising our sons it is an

07:25 unfair emotional burden that falls on

07:27 you natalie

07:29 to have to speak out and i just want to

07:31 say that it is a privilege to be able to

07:33 sit here

07:35 with you and listen to how you feel

07:39 well yeah i i hear you i hear you ben

07:43 but uh individuals need to take

07:46 responsibility for their actions

07:48 thank you so how are you taking

07:51 responsibility

07:52 well i’ve learned that to take care of

07:55 others you first have to take care of

07:56 yourself

07:57 so i have been seeking professional

08:00 medical advice

08:01 for the last year and while i recognized

08:05 that i was emotionally dependent on

08:09 lovemaking and female approval

08:15 i never once thought that any of these

08:17 relationships were non-consensual

08:20 despite the fact that it was quite clear

08:21 that they’re coming from a

08:24 place of deep personal pain and early

08:27 childhood trauma

08:28 well thank you for your vulnerability

08:32 ben no thank you there was something

08:36 that i

08:37 i didn’t think i’d be ready to share but

08:39 i would like to

08:40 if that’s okay with you jackie yes

08:43 here go ahead in this historic moment

08:47 i have become closer with my mom

08:52 and for the first time she’s revealed to

08:54 me that she

08:56 was sexually assaulted

08:59 and that pain that i saw

09:02 and i felt in her that i could never

09:06 explain

09:08 finally i just i’m sorry i just i

09:12 i just had to share that idea

09:18 i love you mom

09:22 thank you for sure are you [ __ ]

09:24 kidding me

09:27 i i i thought we said that ben had

09:28 spoken enough

09:30 i i’ve spoken yes i’ve spoken about

09:33 myself a lot but there’s actually

09:35 there’s just one thing that i it’s a

09:38 surprise for you natalie and the

09:39 audience and i

09:40 really i would love to know this is very

09:48 important

09:51 [Applause]

09:59 all of us here at real talk

10:02 we were so impressed by how you spoke up

10:05 for all women

10:06 that we asked ourselves what about

10:08 natalie’s voice

10:10 what about the voice she lost i remixed

10:13 your song

10:14 it’s called the heart of a phoenix and

10:17 it’s about a phoenix

10:18 rising from the ashes today you take

10:21 back what is yours

10:25 will you sing your song natalie

10:43 and her incredible courage

10:58 [Applause]

11:00 [Music]

11:00 [Applause]

11:02 [Music]

11:07 baby i’m a wounded bird

11:11 flew into the storm and i got hurt

11:16 i didn’t see the thunder clouds

11:21 till i lay broken on the

11:24 [Music]

11:27 oh i ground falling and my heart keeps

11:30 pulling me

11:31 into the same old mess of empty promises

11:45 [Music]

11:55 don’t you dare let go we don’t need to

11:58 take it slow now love me the way he

12:02 never did cause baby i’ve

12:06 got a heart like a phoenix

12:10 [Music]

12:16 [Music]

12:28 makes me feel alive

12:41 [Music]

12:59 let’s give it up for natalie

13:04 up next we have dana rousseau the

13:07 courageous doctor who empowers women

13:10 with halitosis

13:12 stay tuned now you are a specialist

13:16 in uh conditioned girls

13:20 that many people joke about and

13:23 even though many people have suffered

13:25 from this they still so i want no

13:26 laughter from this when we say

13:29 it’s a condition called halitosis or as

13:32 it’s more commonly known

13:34 bad breath so what brought you

13:37 to specialize in halitosis as a young

13:41 woman

13:43 [Applause]

13:50 just grab

14:12 [Music]

14:14 sorry

14:24 [Music]

14:26 i keep

14:33 [Music]

14:42 lying under stars wrapped up

14:46 in your arms i’m remembering what love

14:56 is

14:58 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video