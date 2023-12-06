Realistic Parenting Awards Earned in 2023

The Ironman Sickness Award

Winner: Abby Hendricks. On July 21, 2023, Mrs. Hendricks dealt with a sick toddler, like Linda Blair level sickness, while sick herself. All the while she was still able to do the laundry, get the financial reports in at her job, and even remembered to get the birthday gift for her husband’s third cousin once removed.

The Immovable Boulder Award:

Winner: Jessica Morse. Mrs. Morse was able to go to the bathroom and keep the door shut despite the onslaught that followed. She found the resolve to not answer the question “What are you doing in there?” from her two-year-old.

The Haines Impossible Sock Award:

Winner: Michael Rohm. Despite a constant battle and an injury to his left eye, Mr. Rohm did indeed get a sock on his toddler.

The Nike Just Find It Award:

Winner: Allison Harris. Ms. Harris was able to retrieve the one shoe that her daughter left in the hotel during day two of the family vacation. How did she even leave the hotel with one shoe? The shoe was located behind a vending machine. It required an additional three-hour trip, but she was able to meet her family at the next hotel room. Shout out to her Uber driver, Steve.

The Chamber of Commerce Networking Award:

Winner: Mr. Jay Stanley. Who knew you could make small talk with a kindergarten class?

The Excellence in Minecraft Award:

Winner: Noelle Diop. Does Mrs. Diop enjoy video games? No, she does not. Has she watched countless hours of YouTube videos just so she can understand what her son is saying? Also no. But has she watched her son play and encouraged him as he fought Enderman?

Yes. Yes, she has. Hours that she will never get back.

The Tony Robbins Motivational Award:

Winner: John Batt, father of 2. Mr. Batt was able to motivate his 13-year-old daughter to put on a jacket when it was -22 degrees. She said she was fine with a T-shirt. She was not.

The Wilhelm Scream Award:

Winner: Winston Francis. Teaching your 16-year-old son to drive is a very…interesting experience.

The Duolingo Teen Linguistic Award:

Winner: Lupita McCoy. Mrs. McCoy successfully yeeted her way through the language barrier between adults and teens. Her outfit slapped, she was lowkey, and enjoyed sipping tea (gossiping) with her daughter. When asked if she understood anything that was said, Mrs. McCoy answered “Bet.” It is unclear if that is a yes.

The Jolly Green Giant Award:

Winner: Madison Curry. For the last 18 years, Mrs. Curry has been able to sneak healthy and “super gross” vegetables into her kid’s meals. From pureed spinach hidden in a cheese quesadilla to diced mushrooms strategically placed in hamburger patties, Mrs. Curry’s perseverance to ensure that her family grows up healthy and happy is an inspiration to us all.

iStock image