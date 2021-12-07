Red Flags in Relationships

In a world where we are constantly inundated with the idea of “love,” it can be hard to discern what is real and what is not.

Relationships can be challenging. They require a lot of work and effort on the part of both partners to make them work out.

When you find yourself in a relationship with someone, it is essential to keep an eye out for red flags that may indicate potential problems ahead. These are signs that signify deeper issues within the relationship and should not be ignored.

In this blog post, we will go over some of those red flags, so you know what to look for if you’re trying to build a healthy long-term romantic partnership.

“I wish the pain of betrayal was as easy to ignore as the red flags that forewarned of it.”

― Steve Maraboli

Part I: The Red Flags

1. Lack of communication

One of the most critical things in a relationship is effective communication. This is how we understand our partners and resolve any problems that may come up.

If you notice your S.O. avoiding conversations with you, not responding to texts or phone calls for days at a time, and generally keeping their thoughts and feelings inside rather than sharing them with you.

This could be a sign of more significant issues in the relationship that need to be addressed right away.

This holds especially true if they are also unresponsive during times when something difficult comes up in your relationships — such as an argument over finances or another significant problem within the partnership itself.

If they do not wish to address it immediately after it occurs, then there must be some reluctance on their part, which means deeper issues might remain unresolved down the road.

A lack of communication can mean that your partner isn’t sharing their feelings with you and not telling you what they need from you, or it could indicate deeper emotional problems such as depression or anxiety. This one should definitely be taken seriously.

2. Dishonesty & trust issues

Lying to someone about certain aspects of yourself (your past, who your friends are) can come back to haunt you down the line when those lies begin to surface and affect how others view both partners.

Dishonesty like this usually means there are more significant issues at play than just lying; something else might be going on within the relationship itself, which needs immediate attention by both parties before trust between them becomes irreparable.

If you’re constantly wondering whether or not your S.O. is telling the truth about everything, this might be something to pay attention to and discuss with them — especially if it’s causing a lot of tension in the relationship itself.

3. Lack of respect for your boundaries, suggestions, or desires

This one can be pretty tricky because it’s not always easy to stand up for yourself when you are in a relationship with someone else.

However, if possible, communication doesn’t seem to work, and the other partner simply refuses to listen when you ask them nicely (or at all), then this is definitely an issue that needs rectifying sooner rather than later.

A lack of consideration towards your feelings could indicate that they don’t value their romantic partnership as much as they should, which might lead down the road toward trouble eventually.

Blatant disrespect can also come across in how people treat others around them; talking behind friends’ backs, calling people names or being rude/mean, etc.

This shows a lack of respect for others which can easily translate into how they may treat you down the line, especially when things get tough.

4. Unrealistic expectations

People have different views on what they want out of a relationship, which can be okay.

However, if someone starts making demands or expecting certain things from you that is not reasonable to expect in the first place, then this is when red flags come up.

If your partner pressures you into doing something/giving them something when it’s clear that it isn’t right for either party, then there might be more significant problems at play, especially since no one should ever feel pressured into doing anything they don’t want to do in their personal life.

5. Being possessive and demanding

It’s perfectly normal to get jealous sometimes, but being possessive all the time can indicate deeper emotional issues within your partners such as low self-esteem or insecurity, etc.

These types of traits usually show up when a relationship is not going well and can be a sign that they do not care for you as much as they should.

It might seem sweet at first, but it can become obsessive or annoying later on, which will make everything harder to deal with in the long term.

If any of these red flags sound familiar, then there’s probably something deeper within your current romantic partnership that needs work.

In every healthy relationship, both partners communicate their feelings openly and respect each other enough to treat them properly without resorting to emotional/physical abuse, etc.

If issues like this arise, then it may indicate that things need fixing before things get worse down the line.

6. Infidelity

Infidelity is usually the main reason that people break up. Fighting is another common cause of separation. Sometimes, it is not apparent why two people are no longer together at first glance.

However, there can be some subtle signs in a relationship that indicate trouble down the road.

In relationships where one or both partners have bad habits such as constantly checking their cell phone for messages from other potential lovers, continually being on social media sites to see what people they know are doing.

Lying about how often they do these things should all raise red flags over time because these actions show lack of trustworthiness which could lead to infidelity eventually if left unchecked by either partner involved in this type of affair with their phone or computer screen.

Lying also causes problems within a relationship because it opens up the door to infidelity.

7. Financial Problems

Financial problems or debt that one partner is not willing to work on together can also lead to separation in a relationship. If one person feels like they are shouldering too much of the financial burden, it may cause them to seek attention outside of their relationship.

This can also happen if one partner has credit card debt but tries to hide this fact from his or her significant other.

Lack of trustworthiness in regards to money is not a good sign for relationships either because lack of responsibility with finances could lead to spending on unnecessary items that will eventually put a strain on an already weak foundation.

Infidelity and lying about how often these bad habits occur as well as hiding your true feelings about heavy financial burdens within your relationship show signs that there might be trouble down the road so don’t ignore red flags when you see them arise over time.

Part II: The Good Signs!

There are also some great signs which can indicate that things will continue working out well for both partners moving forward. These include:

Open communication & effective problem-solving skills (communication goes two ways.)

A balance between personal space and time spent together as a couple; neither partner feels suffocated by their boyfriend/girlfriend (and vice versa).

Ability to resolve issues when they come up rather than ignore them until they blow up later on down the road (not ignoring problems does not mean talking about every little thing that bothers you either).

Similar values in regards to family, friends, and marriage are significant factors for a strong relationship because it shows the compatibility between partners.

Respect each other’s opinions and/or choices even if they disagree with them (just because you do not agree does not mean the other person is wrong).

Trustworthiness; ability to keep secrets, trust one another and never break promises made.

“Red flags are moments of hesitation that determine our destination.”

― Mandy Hale

The Bottom Line

There are some red flags one should look out for when dating someone new. These include infidelity, lying about certain habits, which can lead to cheating if left unchecked by both parties involved as well as financial stress caused by lack of trustworthiness on the part of one partner or credit card debt hidden from their significant other.

Partners who communicate well with one another and have similar values in regards to family, friends & marriage will be able to resolve these types of issues when they arise over time, thus increasing the likelihood that their relationship is headed towards a stronger foundation for a long term commitment.

In addition, partners should also keep an eye out for some good signs such as practical problem-solving skills and balance between personal space/time spent together because it shows compatibility, which increases the chance that both people involved can move forward into a successful future together.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Photo credit: Pexels