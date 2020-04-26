Reflection – A Message For Parents

Let your kids discover artistic forms of expression on their own. Forcing them into piano lessons or whatever other things you want them in makes it a chore.

If your kids discover something on their own, encourage it.

Let them see the beauty of the world through the art forms they discover.

