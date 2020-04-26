Get Daily Email
Reflection – A Message For Parents

Let your kids discover artistic forms of expression on their own.

Let your kids discover artistic forms of expression on their own. Forcing them into piano lessons or whatever other things you want them in makes it a chore.

If your kids discover something on their own, encourage it.

Let them see the beauty of the world through the art forms they discover.

This post was previously published on Dann Alexander and is republished here with permission from the author.

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

