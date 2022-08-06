Relationships Do Not “Make Sense” When The Bodies Are Different

It is a sad issue viral content creators face. Their love life gets scrutinized when they introduce their spouse.

No one cares when both partners are of a similar size.

But if one partner is obese, and the other is fit. The relationship gets questioned. People leave the nastiest comments.

Who says the meanest things most? Women. Or social media pages with female display images. What are the most repeated comments?

The math isn’t adding up.

The man must cheat on you.

I’m not buying your relationship status.

This post cannot be accurate.

Are you his escort?

Here are the reasons you cannot be happy for an odd couple.

…

Traditional beauty standards

Alicia McCarvell is a content creator married for 16 years. Alicia is fluffy, but her husband is a fitness addict. The duo did a usual trending video. Theirs went viral because they go against typical beauty standards.

The couple transitioned from towels into their wedding date attire. The content stirred over 70,000 people to leave comments.

If you cannot cheer for an odd-looking couple, it’s time to access your feelings about love. Beauty sells products. It’s not a guarantee a couple will work out beyond the first year.

Celebrities get ranked as the best-looking people on the planet.

Breakup among musicians averages 60%. Meanwhile, the rate for actors is a little better at 52%. When summed, celebrities have a divorce rate of 67% compared to other couples.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When you first look for love, your focus is on appearances. But lasting relationships need a more profound, meaningful connection. Love doesn’t conform to media customs. Allow people to enjoy each other as they are.

…

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Self-acceptance

The narrative changes if fluffy women visit the gym with their fit husbands. People ask if the relationship is in trouble.

Did the man finally realize his worth?

Is she trying to keep him trapped?

Did she just now discover that an athletic man deserves a fit wife?

Exercise isn’t only about weight loss.

The wife has accepted her physical state. But the gym is a second home for her husband. If she wants to spend more time with her man, she has to visit the gym for quality time.

So, much of dating culture is about the chase. Many women have to work against hookup trends. Each one lowers your ability to trust, and you jump to worst-case conclusions more often. Most times, you perceive other people’s lives based on your experiences.

I understand. Right now, you cannot imagine a loving bond where you can be yourself.

But a woman showing you what is possible isn’t bragging. It signals that you aren’t asking your current partner for too much. You deserve more. Keep self-improving, and searching for someone right for you.

…

Emotional love

For years, I thought of settling as getting the second-best of the dating pool. Some people consider it as committing because you have no other options.

When a fit man chooses a plump partner, people think he does it out of guilt. The man gets honorable titles.

He is such a good guy.

I bet they have been together for years.

Such a great man for not leaving her.

That man loves unconditionally.

But Alicia McCarvell explains their love is more than years. He has been her rock through all the difficult moments. She lost her job. She needed to find herself, started designing, created TikTok videos, and got overwhelmed with her page growth.

Her husband was there through every up and down.

The culture taught women that men love hourglass bodies. Have anything else, and you’ll be lucky to find a partner.

A man’s body preference won’t be relevant long. What will matter to you during challenging times? The guy’s caring, thoughtful, supportive nature. Loving your body is the simple part.

“The lucky part is when the man leaves his comfort zone to step into yours.”

…

What to do when you see odd couples?

Let them be happy. Not everyone confines themselves to mainstream beliefs about love and size. When you also realize this, you may also not judge yourself for who you choose to love.

Thank you for reading this post.

© Annie Wegner 2022-Present.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***