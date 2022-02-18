Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Resolving Conflicts: Diplomacy Works

Resolving Conflicts: Diplomacy Works

Diplomacy has solved conflicts, prevented deaths and economic turmoil, and secured peace.

by Leave a Comment

By: ShareAmerica

Diplomacy has solved conflicts, prevented deaths and economic turmoil, and secured peace. Think negotiation doesn’t work? Here’s a look at some critical times when it did.

Colombia, 2016

The 2016 peace accord ended five decades of conflict between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and laid out a path to lasting peace.

Sierra Leone, 2002

In 2014, the United Nations hailed Sierra Leone as a success story due to its remarkable post-conflict transition following a brutal civil war (1991–2002). The end of the war allowed the country to rebuild its infrastructure and work on social and economic development.

Northern Ireland, 1998

The U.S.-brokered 1998 Belfast Agreement ended 30 years of civil strife in Northern Ireland. It is also known as the Good Friday Agreement because it was reached on April 10, 1998, which was the Friday before Easter that year.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1995

The 1992–95 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina claimed more than 200,000 lives and forced 2 million people from their homes. The strife ended when the United States helped to negotiate a peace agreement. It is known as the Dayton Accords because the negotiations took place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, outside Dayton, Ohio.

Reykjavík Summit, 1986

A leaders’ summit in Reykjavík, Iceland, between the United States and the Soviet Union ultimately led to agreement on a wide range of arms control issues.

Camp David, 1978

President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed an agreement in September 1978 that established a framework for a historic peace treaty between Israel and Egypt in 1979. It is known as the Camp David Accords because the negotiations took place at the U.S. presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on SHARE.AMERICA.GOV and is republsihed under Public Domain.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Share America

ShareAmerica is the U.S. Department of State’s platform for communicating American foreign policy worldwide. We share compelling stories and images that spark discussion and debate on important topics like religious freedom, rule of law, economic prosperity, human dignity, and sovereignty.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x