Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Respect Individuality

Respect Individuality

A message to parents and nonparents alike.

by Leave a Comment

You are your parent’s child.

People who are angry at someone else.

When we become originals, we become irreplaceables

Taylor Negron.

One of the many reasons I never wanted to have children was a fear of comparison. It is spectacularly unfair and at times offensive when parents compare their children to the opposite parents in a negative way.

I appreciate there are occasions where it’s meant as an outright compliment. It’s in the message delivery. A parent can and should make that clear when complimenting their child. Same for complimenting someone close to you. If you are going to compare them to the best qualities of that person’s parent, make it clear. For example;

You and your Grandfather’s sense of humour are so wonderfully alike.

Anyone who knew my Grandfather.

Since a young age, my blood pressure rose when being compared to my brother academically by teachers or relatives. Or if I was told I was just my Mother’s/Father’s son, for the wrong reasons. It was a sharp sword of words to hear. My positive qualities are mine and mine alone. I could never even closely emulate the positive qualities both my parents have. Equally, I resent being compared to any negative traits people perceive in them. It’s offensive in a way that cannot be explained clearly.

Parents who have grown kids need to stop pointing out the mistakes their children make as if they are preparing for their parole hearings. It’s not helpful, and IS harmful.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

@WriterDann

previously published on dannalexander.com

Shutterstock

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x