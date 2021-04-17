Rick and Morty: Learn Not To Hate Jerry | Video Essay

Rick and Morty’s Jerry Smith can be easy to hate, thanks to his lack of smarts and self-awareness. But then something changes. Support The Take on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=7792695​

Paradoxically, we need someone like him on the Justin Roiland/Dan Harmon show, and a series of new revelations make us change our minds about him.

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:00

“Innocent people are going to die because of me.

00:03

Why am I so mediocre?”

00:04

You would think that since Jerry is so mediocre and bland

00:08

he would evoke neutral feelings from the audience of “Rick and Morty.”

00:12

But for the most part we hate Jerry.

00:14

We really really hate him.

00:16

“You act like prey but you’re a predator.

00:18

You use pity to lure your victims — that’s how you survive!”

00:22

We feel the utmost contempt for Jerry Smith or, best case scenario, a kind of cringy pity.

00:27

“You’re doing great!”

00:29

“I know how to crawl into a tube.”

00:31

Thanks to SchwiftRickGear for sponsoring this video.

00:34

At the end we’ll show you their gorgeous “Rick and Morty” hoodies

00:37

and tell you how to get 30% off.

00:41

So why are we so disgusted by Jerry?

00:44

Well.

00:45

he’s painfully unfunny,

00:47

“So take your attitude to the men’s section of Kmart ’cause you need to cut me some slack…

00:51

S.”

00:52

often inappropriate and racist,

00:54

“You’re grossed out by her avocado-shaped head and blue skin and…”

00:58

and not especially kind or generous.

01:01

“We both know you’re not as fast as the other kids, and if you want to compete in this world,

01:04

you got to work twice as hard.”

01:06

But most of all, we hate that Jerry is literally too stupid to realize just how stupid he is.

01:12

He can not read a room to save his life.

01:15

“Umm, yeah, don’t move.

01:17

Umm, umm, umm, umm…”

01:19

Jerry is far too complacent about his own intellectual abilities, and this is infuriating.

01:24

Jerry’s limited mental capacity is a prime example of a psychological phenomenon called

01:28

the Dunning–Kruger effect.

01:30

This is a cognitive bias that makes people of low mental ability feel superior

01:35

and much smarter than they actually are.

01:38

The idea is that if you have very limited mental ability you may not be smart enough

01:42

to even imagine that there are people out there smarter than you.

01:46

So the Dunning-Kruger effect explains Jerry’s dynamic with Rick.

01:50

Jerry alone is not at all impressed by Rick — because he doesn’t even have the capacity

01:54

to even understand that Rick is such a genius.

01:57

“You know, Rick’s in his lab making cyborgs and wormholes and all that weird stuff, but

02:02

this is real science!”

02:04

Essentially, Jerry would need to be smarter to even have an inkling that Rick is so much

02:09

smarter than him.

02:10

After disgust, the second major emotion we feel for Jerry is pity.

02:15

“Loooooser…”

02:16

“What?”

02:17

He is “between advertising jobs.”

02:20

He also worries (correctly) that his household is being usurped by Rick.

02:25

And most of the time his wife pretty much hates him.

02:27

“Loving you is work, Jerry hard work, like building a homeless shelter.

02:32

Nobody wants to say no to doing it, but some people put the work in.”

02:37

So what was the point of making Jerry so pitiful and limited?

02:41

Well, firstly, since Jerry is so stupid, most audience members feel a lot smarter than him.

02:47

In fact it’s probably fair to say that the distance between Jerry’s IQ and the average

02:52

audience IQ is

02:53

comparable to the distance between Rick’s IQ and the audience’s.

02:56

So because Jerry is so unintelligent he makes us feel like superior geniuses.

03:01

Secondly, as our friends at Wisecrack pointed out, Rick and Jerry represent two diametrically

03:07

opposed existential standpoints.

03:09

Jerry doesn’t really understand much, but he seems happy in the soul-crushing senselessness

03:14

of life.

03:15

“I am helping Morty with science.”

03:17

He is happier in an alien simulation than in reality.

03:21

Meanwhile, Rick is smart enough to understand the realities of our existence,

03:25

but he’s miserable because of that.

03:27

So Jerry represents the blue pill to rick’s red pill, if you will, and it raises the question

03:32

—

03:33

is it better to be woke but miserable, or oblivious and happy?

03:36

“Listen carefully.

03:37

I stole a paperclip and I have it in my cheek, but I don’t know what to do with it.”

03:40

“Sweetie, is your shirt on backwards?”

03:43

“Yeah, I like it this way.”

03:45

Over the course of the show, this red-pill blue-pill dichotomy transforms into something

03:50

less straightforward.

03:52

We learn more about other, unexpected parts of Jerry’s personality.

03:56

His connection with Doofus Rick.

03:58

His exploration of his sexuality.

04:00

The divorce and his subsequent depression.

04:03

Plus, he sometimes has out-of-character moments of lucidity when he actually seems to understand

04:08

more than we give him credit for.

04:09

“You wanna–”

04:10

“Nah, if the family sees me like this, they’ll feel sorry for me.”

04:13

We hated Jerry for being stupid, complacent and happy when he didn’t seem to deserve that

04:19

happiness.

04:20

But the show surprises us by revealing that Jerry isn’t always happy.

04:23

And he’s not that complacent.

04:25

“Some people just can’t handle the truth.

04:28

Especially dummies like me.”

04:29

Jerry is more aware of how much everyone despises him than we thought,

04:33

and he really just wants people to like him —

04:35

so much so that he tries to give up his own penis to save intergalactic hero Shrimply

04:40

Pibbles.

04:41

“Let’s hear it again for Shrimply Pibbles, huh?”

04:43

The assumption was that Jerry was too stupid to realize how little everyone thinks of him,

04:48

which gave the characters and us freedom to be horrible to him.

04:51

“Don’t insult my father.

04:52

He’s the reason our kids are only half-stupid.”

04:55

“Hah!

04:56

You just called yourself — oh.”

04:57

So then, finding out he does notice the hate is a little heart-breaking.

05:01

All these revelations make us re-evaluate what we think of Jerry.

05:05

As we join Morty in growing more and more disillusioned with Rick, a parallel process

05:09

happens —

05:10

we begin realizing that maybe there is something to Jerry beyond infuriating stupidity and

05:15

basicness.

05:16

“This is nice.”

05:17

“Yeah.”

05:18

Initially we bought into the idea presented — that Rick is a genius and amazing, and

05:22

Jerry is despicable.

05:24

And the same thing happens in life —

05:25

we dismiss the Jerrys of the world, the people we think are close-minded,

05:30

because we think they will never have an impact and their feelings don’t matter —

05:34

that they’re too dumb to even really get that we’re treating them with contempt and

05:37

disrespect.

05:38

But dismissing people because they seem unintelligent or because you don’t agree with them isn’t

05:42

a great path to take —

05:44

after all they might have some unexpected virtues.

05:47

“Well, it couldn’t have been easy for you to say that, and I appreciate it.”

05:51

And while we don’t really see Jerry change in the show,

05:54

the other characters do change in their approach to Jerry.

05:57

Summer stops dismissing him 100% of the time and actually tries to help him.

06:01

“I want to hear you say it.”

06:03

“[Sighs deeply] Look, I’m a closeted racist, and I’m sexist and selfish,

06:09

and I dragged us all into my sexist, racist bad things because I’m stupid.”

06:13

“Thank you.”

06:14

“Now you’re gonna help me, right?”

06:15

“She just did.”

06:17

Beth realizes how much value she sees in Jerry after all.

06:21

And even Rick hangs out with him even if it was just because Morty makes him do it.

06:27

“Maybe we would have fun on a fake adventure.”

06:29

So overall the show seems to be suggesting that we could take a different approach to

06:33

the Jerrys of the world,

06:34

or the people we might think are Jerrys.

06:37

Maybe rather than just immediately dismissing them or ignoring them,

06:40

we should actually talk to people we don’t understand and find out what matters to them,

06:45

because helping each other change and grow is ultimately the way to go.

06:49

“Jerry, remember that time you left a comment underneath that YouTube video and someone

06:53

replied and called you a dumb-ass,

06:54

so you replied and told them, ‘it takes one to know one,’ and you stayed up all night

06:57

hitting ‘refresh’ on your browser

06:58

waiting for them to reply and then you fell asleep crying?

07:01

This is like that!

07:02

You can’t make people like you.

07:03

You just have to wait for hating you to bore them.”

07:06

“You know, you’re right!

07:07

I shouldn’t be motivated by other people’s opinions of me.”

07:10

Hey guys, as you know we are passionate Morty supporters.

07:14

So we really love this sweatshirt from SchwiftRickGear.com.

07:17

Go Morty!

07:18

Viva la revolución!

07:20

Or how about this extra-warm “nobody belongs to anywhere” hoodie

07:23

to protect you from both literal and existential shivers?

07:27

“Nobody exists on purpose!

07:29

Nobody belongs anywhere!

07:31

Everybody’s gonna die!

07:32

Come watch TV!”

07:33

“There’s also this one that features what looks like every Rick and Morty character

07:37

ever.

07:38

Click the link in our description below to go to SchwiftRickGear.com

07:41

and check out some of the coolest Rick and Morty gear out there.

07:45

You also get a whopping 30% off with the discount code “ScreenPrism.”

07:50

Their stuff sells out pretty fast though — so you’d better hurry.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—