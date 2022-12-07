RJ Wright – Soldier Creed [Video]

By Button Poetry

RJ Wright, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Transcript provided by YouTube

0:02

i

0:03

left my home

0:06

to join the army

0:08

[Music]

0:10

the day i laughed

0:13

my mama cried

0:17

she didn’t know if i

0:20

if i would survive

0:24

i’m an american soldier i’m a warrior

0:26

and a member of a team

0:28

i serve a country that does not value my

0:29

voice simply closed captions me to fit

0:31

whatever narrative they deem patriotic

0:33

america be so star-spangled awesome it’s

0:35

these boys wearing skin like mine

0:37

as crimes and progress if you never put

0:39

on a uniform

0:40

don’t tell me what i’m fighting for i

0:42

learned earlier the ideal of mission

0:44

first

0:44

people always and soon after the reality

0:46

of mission first mission always

0:48

you don’t know pain until you know the

0:49

remorse of survival soldiers hot

0:51

shrapnel of battlefields we never leave

0:53

under our uniforms and in our memories

0:55

uncle sam might molest you but he pays

0:57

for college

1:00

dysfunction is not to be spoken of

1:02

outside of this family this uniform

1:04

his family this formation his family

1:06

what’s left

1:07

and this foxhole stays in this foxhole

1:09

like arms

1:10

legs sanity i will never leave a fallen

1:13

comrade i will never accept defeat i

1:14

will never quit i will never quit i will

1:16

never quit

1:16

i will never quit i will never quit i

1:18

took this out without reservation or

1:19

purpose of evasion being a soldier

1:21

means being caught between politics and

1:22

wall street the military are america’s

1:24

middle children

1:25

the forgotten gis whose broken bodies

1:28

and tombstones are receipts for this

1:29

american way of life

1:30

we can’t worry we can’t worry about the

1:32

war games being played on the home front

1:34

while playing politics and foreign

1:35

sandboxes

1:36

having home in your sights will only get

1:37

you boxed in to a 21 gun salute

1:40

detail attention a hero tuck your teeth

1:43

back into your head ain’t no

1:45

smiling at attention

1:48

on the cool basic training was the

1:50

funniest place i was never allowed to

1:52

laugh

1:54

i heard i heard so many jokes

1:57

like 40 veterans walk into a hospital

2:00

they die while waiting for treatment

2:03

what do you call a soldier with no legs

2:05

medically discharged what does america

2:08

call the veterans they love so much

2:11

homeless what do you call a soldier

2:13

whose wife cheats on them

2:15

while they’re in a military zone a

2:18

suicide risk

2:19

what do you call a convoy caught in an

2:21

ambush with no help coming

2:24

a funeral procession did you hear the

2:26

one about the soldier who never made it

2:28

home to see his newborn

2:31

why aren’t you laughing haven’t you

2:33

learned to adapt and overcome yet

2:36

isn’t it funny how everyone is thankful

2:37

for your service so you ask them to make

2:40

a sacrifice

—

