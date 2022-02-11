Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / We Know. You Think You’ve Already Read All There Is To Read About Joe Rogan, Neil Young, and Spotify. Read This Mega-Issue Explainer Op-Ed Rant Anyway.

We Know. You Think You’ve Already Read All There Is To Read About Joe Rogan, Neil Young, and Spotify. Read This Mega-Issue Explainer Op-Ed Rant Anyway.

Mike Kasdan takes a deep dive into the many facets of everyone's favorite story to fight about, including tribalism, de-platforming, free speech, boycotts and the battle against disinformation.

by

This past weekend, like many of us, I did a whole lot more thinking and talking and commenting (and arguing!) on the whole Joe Rogan / Spotify / Neil Young situation than I would care to admit. I needed to process my thoughts so badly and get them uut of my head and onto the page, that I did my first ever real Twitter Thread on it. So…here are my thoughts on and learnings from these continued conversations, including ‘tribalism, de-platforming, free speech, boycotts and battling disinformation.

It’s been both frustrating and fascinating to watch this story and the discussions around it wind it’s way through our society. So many critically important and complex social, cultural, and legal issues are crammed up in there: COVID, vaccines and anti-vaxxers, what to do about disinformation, tensions between (lower case) free speech and public health or other concerns, how or whether we assess racist or sexist or homophobic speech on private platforms; the difference between First Amendment Freedom of Speech and the right of private companies to control their platforms, freedom of speech vs freedom from consequences; how much liability and culpability we should place on content platforms and social media companies like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Spotify for the content they host and how much we require their active monitoring of what’s said on their platform; the freedom of artists to express themselves through who their brand associates with, boycotts as freedom of expression and effective social tools, and – last but certainly not least – tribalism.

If I had to say what my most important takeaway so far is, it’s this:

In today’s (hopefully) post-Trump era, don’t underestimate the ability of humans to bend facts and principles to support their beliefs. The reaction we are seeing to this is intensely tribal. More than anything, Tribalism drives what people think about this issue. Anti-vaxxers and pro-Trumpers support Joe Rogan. Others -save perhaps social critics fiercely protective of their right to say whatever they want, like certain comedians – support Neil Young. It’s not about consistency or principles. Rather, people seek to twist principles – including “free speech” in service of how they feel, what they want to do, and who they want to side with.

For the rest of my thoughts on all these issues, check out the thread on Twitter here:

***

This Post is republished on Medium.


Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He has helped to develop the Good Men Project's corporate Diversity and Inclusion workshops focused on allyship. Mike is father of two wonderful kids who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. He is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, Good Morning America, The Daily Dot, and Redbook.

His latest venture focuses on mental health and wellness and authentic leadership in the legal profession. It is called "Lawyering While Human." You can find more information about that on Twitter @law_while_human or on Instagram @zen.mayhem

He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, creating and singing parody songs, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics on Twitter @michaelkasdan.

