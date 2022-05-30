Rubi Morgan – Therapist [Video]

By Button Poetry

Rubi Morgan, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

0:02

from her elbow to her wrist

0:05

she showed me where she carved maps said

0:07

she used a compass made of razor blades

0:10

to find herself let the scars

0:12

cover her arms like coordinates she said

0:15

she could trace them back to the day we

0:16

first met

0:18

when you’re a therapist you go to work

0:21

with a cape

0:22

and a mask meet the hundred or so souls

0:24

who are looking for a superhero to save

0:26

them

0:27

give you an arm full of problems and ask

0:29

if you can change them

0:30

lay the coldest words the world has ever

0:32

told them at your feet

0:34

and hope you can rearrange them to say

0:37

something else

0:39

my cape is made of

0:42

motivational words and hopeful

0:44

sentiments most days my superpower is

0:46

knowing what you want to hear and making

0:48

you say it yourself i can talk

0:50

the gun out of your hand faster than its

0:52

speeding bullet untangle the web of lies

0:55

you tell yourself to feel better

0:57

my super human strength is doing this

0:59

three more times before the day ends but

1:01

sometimes i wonder

1:03

if 45 minutes is long enough to convince

1:06

you that i can fly

1:09

one day she asks me miss

1:12

why do i even bother life has led me

1:15

down the wrong path

1:16

again and again miss i am so tired of

1:19

feeling

1:20

lost miss you have no idea what it feels

1:24

like

1:26

and i want to tell her that she’s wrong

1:29

compare her forearm to my left thigh

1:31

show her where i once sketched my own

1:33

reflection just to remember what my

1:35

smile looked like

1:37

how the number of lines i cut was

1:39

relative to the number of times i failed

1:41

to save myself that day when you’re a

1:43

therapist

1:44

you go you do not have the luxury of a

1:47

bad day

1:49

i wear a mask of motivational words and

1:52

hopeful sentiments

1:53

on these days my biggest weakness is

1:56

knowing what i’m supposed to say and not

1:57

believing a word of it

1:59

it’s pretending that i know how to fly

2:01

when it took me two hours to get out of

2:03

bed this morning when she

2:05

asks me miss why do i even bother

2:10

i want to tell her that i’m a therapist

2:12

not a mortician i do not know how to

2:15

make a dead thing pretty

2:16

again but if you need help remembering

2:19

why you wanted to live in the first

2:21

place i’m here

2:23

i’m here to show you that everything can

2:25

be survived unless you let it kill you

2:28

razor blades

2:29

do not change your trauma you cannot

2:31

shortcut your way past the battle scenes

2:34

but if you need help reminding yourself

2:37

that you’re strong enough to endure it

2:39

i have all the tools you will need here

2:42

take my cape it will help you fly

2:45

through your storms make you believe

2:46

that you will live to be a hero in

2:48

someone else’s story

2:50

one day and if you ever need to

2:52

camouflage the human in you

2:54

you can wear my mask put it on when you

2:57

feel like crying

2:59

smiling can be its own superpower but

3:02

so can living

3:05

[Applause]

