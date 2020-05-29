Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Ryan Boyland – ‘Creation’

Ryan Boyland – ‘Creation’

My Blackness and my Black was with God.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Ryan Boyland, performing at Button Poetry Live, July 2019.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
as inspired by the ghost of James Brown
00:05
the new king of soul version of the
00:08
Bible reads as follows in the beginning
00:12
was my blackness and my black was with
00:15
God and my black was God and God was
00:18
black 1 in the beginning God created the
00:22
heavens and the earth now the earth was
00:24
empty without form darkness was over the
00:25
deep and the Spirit of God hovered over
00:27
the surface of the waters and God said
00:29
let there be light and there was light
00:31
and God called the light day the
00:34
darkness he calls beautiful and there
00:39
was waiting from the junk my blackness
00:42
I feel freshly picked and patted running
00:45
who exactly forgot to pay the light bill
00:47
and that was the first day and then God
00:49
said let there be a space we might raise
00:51
our hands to clap on beats 2 and 4 and
00:55
God called this place sky and one day a
00:58
woman named Aretha filled it with such a
01:00
joyful noise that God Himself wept and
01:03
all of our thirsty skins ranked in the
01:05
sunlight the way it was supposed to and
01:06
there was evening and there was morning
01:08
and that was the second day and then God
01:10
saw that the earth was dry and barren
01:13
so he made collard greens and yams and
01:15
short ribs and Jesus started doing the
01:17
electric slide and this was the first
01:20
cookout and when we saw and when we saw
01:23
the glory that he had made we were all
01:25
black and happy and full and there was
01:27
evening and there was no more mourning
01:29
and that was the fourth day and then God
01:32
turned to the angels and said let us
01:33
make man kind in our image in our
01:35
likeness and Beyonce sprang forth from
01:38
the sea like the black goddess of love
01:40
she is drops of ocean clinging to her
01:43
kinks the water so grateful to be near
01:45
something so divine that the drops
01:47
turned into diamonds before they ever
01:49
reached the ground except these we
01:50
didn’t press into our gums we use
01:52
something to play hopscotch or to skip
01:54
rocks and no one paid for them in blood
01:56
and that was the sixth day and on the
01:57
seventh he rested you know one of those
02:01
good naps you good after Thanksgiving
02:03
when you had way too much of Grandma
02:05
stuffing too and on the eighth day he
02:08
rose and stretched and yawned and called
02:10
this place heaven just for us and we
02:13
named it home he
02:14
here we don’t say that we become angels
02:16
because we never stop being holy and we
02:19
don’t fill our poles with the names of
02:20
dead black children because they’re
02:21
right around the corner and the name
02:23
Trayvon is unremarkable and image is
02:25
unburied and we don’t call them alive
02:27
because here we have never known death
02:30
here every jump shot goes in every batch
02:32
of mac and cheese is fake to perfection
02:34
the sweet potato pie is always hot and
02:36
sweets father’s always make it back from
02:38
the corner store mothers never weep the
02:40
street lights never come on so the kids
02:42
can play outside into our bodies melt
02:44
into the night sky here the people make
02:46
the most beautiful constellations here
02:48
we are beautiful here we are here we’d
02:51
be black and somehow that is enough
02:59
[Applause]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.