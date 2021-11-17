Santa Claus’ Official Address Is in Canada, EH!

Day Three of the Ten-Day Shortform Writing Challenge

Santa Claus, the Western version of Santa of “Saint Nick,” is closely linked with Canada as Canada extends to the North Pole. Every Christmas, over 1 million letters are addressed to Santa Claus. In fact, you can write a letter in any language, mail it to:

Santa Claus

North Pole

H0H 0H0

Canada

and Santa will send you a letter back!

Don’t miss the deadline

Send your Santa letters no later than December 10, 2021 to receive a reply before the holidays.

So, will you write to Santa this year?

p.s. “Eh” is a real world in the Oxford English Dictionary. The definition is “an exclamation used to represent a sound made in speech, especially one used to express inquiry, surprise, or to elicit agreement.” Pretty cool, eh?!

This is a part of the 10-Day Shortform Writing Challenge (Day 3: Fun Fact) introduced by Tom Fenske and is complementing a challenge extended by Zulie Rane to write every day this month.

Learn more about me.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock