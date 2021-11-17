Get Daily Email
date 2021-11-17

Home / Featured Content / Santa Claus’ Official Address Is in Canada, EH!

Santa Claus’ Official Address Is in Canada, EH!

Send a letter to this address by December 10th and you’ll get a response!

by Leave a Comment

 

Day Three of the Ten-Day Shortform Writing Challenge

Santa Claus, the Western version of Santa of “Saint Nick,” is closely linked with Canada as Canada extends to the North Pole. Every Christmas, over 1 million letters are addressed to Santa Claus. In fact, you can write a letter in any language, mail it to:

Santa Claus
North Pole
H0H 0H0
Canada

and Santa will send you a letter back!

Don’t miss the deadline

Send your Santa letters no later than December 10, 2021 to receive a reply before the holidays.

So, will you write to Santa this year?

p.s. “Eh” is a real world in the Oxford English Dictionary. The definition is “an exclamation used to represent a sound made in speech, especially one used to express inquiry, surprise, or to elicit agreement.” Pretty cool, eh?!

This is a part of the 10-Day Shortform Writing Challenge (Day 3: Fun Fact) introduced by Tom Fenske and is complementing a challenge extended by Zulie Rane to write every day this month.

Learn more about me.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock

About Christina Moog

Inspired by family; passionate about community. Doing what I can to make someone else's day a little brighter.

