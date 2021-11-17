Santa Claus’ Official Address Is in Canada, EH!

Day Three of the Ten-Day Shortform Writing Challenge
Santa Claus, the Western version of Santa of “Saint Nick,” is closely linked with Canada as Canada extends to the North Pole. Every Christmas, over 1 million letters are addressed to Santa Claus. In fact, you can write a letter in any language, mail it to:
Santa Claus
North Pole
H0H 0H0
Canada
and Santa will send you a letter back!
Don’t miss the deadline
Send your Santa letters no later than December 10, 2021 to receive a reply before the holidays.
So, will you write to Santa this year?
p.s. “Eh” is a real world in the Oxford English Dictionary. The definition is “an exclamation used to represent a sound made in speech, especially one used to express inquiry, surprise, or to elicit agreement.” Pretty cool, eh?!
This is a part of the 10-Day Shortform Writing Challenge (Day 3: Fun Fact) introduced by Tom Fenske and is complementing a challenge extended by Zulie Rane to write every day this month.
—
Previously Published on medium
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock