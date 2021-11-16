Say Something Nice About Yourself

“I am __________________________”

There are times when life is difficult for us. These are not permanent times, of course, but they make us feel bad. At least I have these moments in my life often. Do you face such moments? Your answer is yes, right?

So what can we do to feel good on such difficult days?

Let’s go back to my sentence above and give you a few tips to help you feel better on your hard days.

First of all, what makes you? What kind of person are you?

“I am __________________________”

For me its “ I am an emotional person. ”

Yes, I am a very emotional person. I don’t know if this is my strength or my weakness. But I have to accept this. This is why I often find myself at a dead-end during my hard times. On the contrary, you can be a tough person or someone with a completely different character. But what makes us who we are is actually the cause of our biggest problems.

…

Accept Yourself

After a year, our personalities settle down. As much as we want to be different, we can’t do it. I do not mean to say that we cannot gain new features here. A delicate person cannot willingly turn into a cruel person. Or a frivolous person cannot take everything seriously at once. I’m sure there are things about yourself that you find disturbing and you wanted to change them. But you couldn’t, did you?

There Is No Need for Anything Such !!

We may experience difficult times because of the people around us, because of an action or a choice we have made. We must accept that we cannot control everything in our life. Life is a flow. We drift in this flow and try to make our own way. It’s normal to have times when we stray from this path and feel insecure. You just have to believe that this will pass after a while.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Remember your past, what bad days you had. You didn’t die at the end of anyone, did you? Then the events that you made so big may seem funny to you right now. When you accept this, you will actually be like an invincible individual. You will wear an armor of steel against life. The decisions you made, whether good or bad, were your decisions. You wanted to act that way in this life and you did. Finished. No need to explain. The moments that want to understand you, those who want to be with you stay or go.

But if you accept yourself and believe that all bad things will pass, life will get better for you.

…

Smile at You in the Mirror

Sometimes we get lost in the hustle and bustle around us. Handsome men, beautiful women. I feel bad around such people, I feel ugly. I didn’t tell anyone about this either. It would seem embarrassing to tell. Then my friends and people around me started to say that I was actually quite handsome. Whenever I flooded myself with their ugly jokes, they started saying nonsense. Then I started to see myself as handsome.

It was all about my point of view. We got so funny. For three or four years, I felt inadequate within myself, and when a few people said the opposite, my insecurity went away. Then I learned that a girlfriend of mine was standing in front of the mirror and looking at herself for minutes. When I asked her why, She said ;

“My eyes, my hair, actually I am a very beautiful woman, I look in the mirror and find the beauty in myself.”

I like this sentence so much. We are always looking for our badparts while looking at others, but how much effort do we spend to realize what we have?You are the most beautiful, if you were in front of me right now and smile, you would impress me. A smile suits everyone, not just you or me. Love yourself after all.

…

Escape the Emotion Vampires

After a year in our life, we stop looking for intrigue. We want to have order. Stable relationships and conversations above a certain level. But some people do not reach this maturity. Are there people around you who always have a problem, burden you with responsibilities and tire you out? Get away from them.

Before using sentences such as I love them so much, think about the bad effects they have had on your life. You have to come forward as an individual and convey your thoughts. It is very important that you stay away from people who suck your peace and happiness.

These people will make you feel bad if you don’t walk away. Your successes and beauties will be overshadowed. The spotlight will always hit them and you will always run after them. This life is your stage and you are the lead. Don’t give this role on to silly people.

Final Thoughts

“There are no hopeless situations, there are hopeless people.”

When we change our perspective on things, everything changes. Embrace the emotion you love in yourself, make it your strength instead of getting rid of it, and be sure that those difficult times will pass. Everything will pass, you try to enjoy every moment.

Valerio

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***