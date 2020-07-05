Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Saying No to Your Spouse Can Be a Good Thing

Saying No to Your Spouse Can Be a Good Thing

Are you angry and frustrated with your spouse because they keep doing things that annoy you?

Are you angry and frustrated with your spouse because they keep doing things that annoy you? You’ve told them it bugs you, but they continue to do it anyway. So who’s to blame?

The truth is you both are. This is just one example of the importance of having clear and consistent boundaries. Relationship coach and writer Matthew Fray explains why having appropriate boundaries is key to creating a healthy, happy marriage.

Previously published on foundationscoachingnc.com.

***

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

 

