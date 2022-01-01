Get Daily Email
Saying Things

Say it anyway!

by

 

Who governs what you say and how you say it?

The slaver.

The conqueror.

Let’s say that again.

In the US, white people who say they govern what anyone says or how they say it are slavers or conquerors. They don’t like how you say something or what you say so they claim you have no right to say it. White people do this a lot. If a black person says something they approve of (keeps white power untrammeled), great. If not, what was said is angering, untrue, or irrelevant.

Same for men who restrict what women can say, etc.

If someone listens to what you say or how, that is an entirely different class of person, yet to be defined here in the US or on Earth.

We are defining them now.

Photocredit : Shutterstock.com

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

