Scratched: On a Derby Day That Wasn’t

For the first time since World War II there was no Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday of May. Plans to hold the 146th running over Labor Day weekend seems like wishful thinking.

We’ve struggled to mentally and psychologically adapt the parallel of today to past historical events. Few of us have been around to experience something so dramatic, so sudden, so long, so consuming of everyone’s everyday lives.

Is it accurate or fair to compare life during Covid-19 with World War II? Are we in a war? Thousands are dying, but this will not end with an armistice or truce.

Perhaps it’s naïve to expect our leaders to guide us through, calling for sacrifice, unity and resilience. Some will, some won’t.

Regardless of how this period mirrors anything from the past, we all know by now, we all feel by now, are reminded of it almost daily, that sacrifice is here.

This pandemic is a historic event. Something that will be told to generations, something that will be written about and reflected upon, a commonly-understood reference with a label to mark the very days we’re living through.

When this history is studied, deep into the future, they’ll know how the full story goes, how it ended, what it cost, what we paid, what we endured, what we lost. They will know the answers to all the uncertainty that grips us.

Living through it, though — it’s not words on a page or pictures in a book or video of empty streets and fruitless press conferences.

It isn’t history — yet. It’s our lives.

Our actual daily lives.

One day there will be a vaccine, and theoretically that will be the beginning of the end of this. Maybe there will be some sort of cure or treatment.

But the promise of a vaccine or the hope for a cure, one day down the road, is not exactly a finish line we see with our eyes and cross with our bodies.

It’s just out there in some imaginary future, a future we’re waiting for each day while suspended in time.

We’re living through a monumental event, when all really want and never thought we’d miss is the subtle, easy to ignore, mundane repetitiveness of normality.

A chance to live through and witness history sounds exciting, but be careful what you wish for. Sometimes it’s easier to live through periods of time history overlooks as unventful.