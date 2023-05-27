Secret Techniques to Win Her Heart Without Saying ‘I Love You’

When pursuing a woman, don’t just say “I love you”. Try these three techniques to get twice the result with half the effort.

Many men nowadays have a misconception when chasing women, they always like to say “I love you” to the women they secretly admire.

Women are easy to fall in love with men and live a happy life with their partners. In fact, this is a misunderstanding that has always existed among all men who pursue women.

Because, if a man keeps saying “I love you” to a woman he is pursuing, she will not only not fall in love with him, but also doubt whether he is frivolous, often says “I love you” to others.

Therefore, when a man is pursuing a woman, he cannot always say “I love you”. So, what can he do to make his beloved woman fall in love with him?

Here, someone tells you that when chasing a woman, try these three techniques, and she will definitely fall in love with you.

…

Founder’s Persona

If you want to pursue a woman, you must build a good image of yourself.

To be frank, women like men with charm in real life, so when you are with a woman, try not to appear too humble or overly pleasing. At least, you need to set your own role correctly.

It is worth mentioning that in interactions with women, men should make the greatest effort to maintain a polite, high-quality, considerate, and caring image, which many women find difficult to resist. As long as you are warm enough, you can quickly melt a woman’s heart and make it beat for you.

…

Show Your Value

To make a girl like you, the biggest determining factor actually depends on your value. In the process of pursuing a girl, the best way is to continuously show your value, letting her feel that you are an irreplaceable person full of vitality.

For example, when she needs your help, not only do you comfort her, but you also appear immediately to help her. At the same time, in the process of helping her solve the problem, you will better understand each other, showing your patience and care, and making her feel good about you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

As the good feelings continue to increase, there will surely be more and more opportunities to pursue her. As long as you seize the opportunity well, taking her away is basically not a problem.

…

Generous and willing to spend money

Whether or not a woman accepts your pursuit depends largely on your attitude and actions. Only by letting her personally feel your sincerity can she let go of her reservations and start dating you.

Therefore, when a man pursues a woman, it’s still important to be appropriately generous and willing to spend money.

As the saying goes, “If you don’t give up, you will gain something.” As long as you know how to give, you can gain something.

When you interact with a woman, you must be generous and have a kind of masculine demeanor in front of her, so that she will feel that you are a generous and powerful man. This way, she will take the initiative to let go of her reservedness and be willing to further develop an intimate relationship with you.

Men should not be too stingy over small amounts of money. If a woman thinks you are too stingy, she will definitely not accept you.

In fact, whether or not a woman will fall in love with you does not depend on whether or not you spend a lot of money on her or buy expensive gifts, but on whether or not you have an attitude and actions of love.

…

Finally, what I want to say is:

When pursuing women, you cannot give blindly. Sometimes you need to learn to find a way, as your blindness will only waste your time and result in rejection.

Only by taking practical actions and expressing your attitude to a woman you truly love can you successfully capture her heart.

In short, pursuing women becomes much easier if you use these three “skills”.

Although it is advocated to use less routine and more sincerity, necessary routines are still essential because good routines make it easier to pursue the girl you want.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.





Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—–

Photo credit: Nathan McBride on Unsplash