Setting Long-Term Goals: Tips and Tricks

Long-term goals require planning and sustained effort.

Long-term goals should be specific, meaningful, and realistic.

To help you stick with your long-term goals, clarify possible challenges in advance and think about ways to overcome distraction.

Goals, broadly speaking, are defined as the desired states that we seek to obtain, maintain, or avoid (Nair, 2003). Long-term goals can be defined as the set of goals that need a longer period of time to achieve. For example, they could be goals related to our education, career, relationships, fitness, etc. Long-term goals require planning and sustained effort, so they can be a bit trickier to achieve than shorter-term goals. Here are some tips to get you started.

How to Reach Long-Term Goals

1. Set specific and challenging goals. It turns out that we achieve more by setting specific goals that are a little bit bigger or challenging, but not too challenging. If we set easy goals, we often don’t achieve as much as we could because we don’t push ourselves quite as hard.

2. Set meaningful goals. Reaching goals that you care about is easier than reaching goals you don’t care about. So it’s helpful to get clear on what you do care about right from the start.

3. Set realistic goals. It can be tricky to know just how much you can achieve, In fact, if you don’t believe in yourself, you might set your goals too low and miss out on doing some great things. If you believe in your ability to manifest something, you are more likely to persist until you do. So take some time to dream big and then put on your reality cap to reflect on what is possible.

4. Commit to your goal. We silly humans don’t like to disappoint ourselves or others. So when we commit to something, we’re actually more likely to do it, especially if we share the commitment with other people in our lives.

5. Create a feedback cycle. Feedback can be helpful so that you know how well you are doing (Latham, & Locke, 2007). Even if you don’t have someone to provide feedback for you, you can still put systems in place to give yourself feedback. In other words, you could track your progress on how you’re moving towards your goal. That way, you’ll know how you’re doing.

Align Long-Term Goals With Core Needs

Researchers suggest that we are more motivated to fulfill core needs like autonomy, relatedness, and competence (Sheldon & Elliot, 1999). So when setting long-term goals, try to identify how each goal relates to a core need. For example, ‘starting your own business’ might relate to autonomy because you are free to work on what you want. ‘Finding love’ might relate to relatedness. And ‘getting a promotion’ might relate to competence. By identifying how your goals relate to your needs, you’ll have a better sense that what you’re striving for will actually make you feel good once you get there.