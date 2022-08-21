Seven Toxic Habits Keeping You Stressed

Most people, on a daily basis, are under a great deal of stress. This has become a common trend that we are all aware of and seem to accept. And, given the way the world is developing, it appears that stress is here to stay. This does not, however, imply that you must sit on the sidelines and watch it destroy your life. You may make a change by looking within and putting a stop to unhealthy habits you’ve been accumulating for years. If you don’t know where to start…

Here is a list of seven toxic habits that are keeping you stressed:

1. Staying Inside for Long Periods of Time

We’re all guilty of becoming lost in our own thoughts and carrying the weight of the world on our shoulders. The past few years haven’t helped matters by instilling in all of us the habit of remaining indoors. Everyday stressors such as rising food and gas prices, inflation, and moving amidst an intense housing market can really take a toll.

Breathing fresh air and taking in the sights and sounds of the world around you can be the best medicine. No matter how busy you are or where you live, taking even 10 minutes a day to relax in nature will help you put things into perspective.

Incorporating some exercise while doing so will only further help you cope with any kind of stress. Although you may feel you do not have the time for such a privilege, you must utilize different ways to stay calm. Do you feel you need a breather but don’t know how to cope with stress? If so, why not do so while enjoying a peaceful walk through a park!

2. Not Prioritizing Sleep

The advantages of getting enough sleep are numerous, despite the fact that they are frequently disregarded. Poor sleep quality has been linked to increased depression, anxiety, and stress levels. You’re more prone to have brain fog and indecisiveness if you don’t give your mind adequate time to relax and rejuvenate properly. And by being less productive than you would like, you will only further increase your stress levels.

Certain people have a hard time getting quality sleep, but there are some things you can do to help yourself. Establishing a sleep routine and a precise time when you will begin is the first step. This routine will look different for various people, but make sure you’re not using technology to wind down. For example, you can prepare a soothing cup of tea, journal your thoughts, and meditate.

It’s important to do everything in your power to manage stress.

3. Unconsciously Intaking Food and Drinks

One of the worst habits keeping you stressed is not being aware of what you put into your body. You may not realize the impact certain foods or drinks have on your body, but trust us when we say that your body does. A well-balanced diet will help you get energized and, in turn, feel more uplifted.

Furthermore, ensure you are not skipping meals because this may lead to blood sugar fluctuations, creating anxiety-like symptoms such as dizziness and shaking. Finally, remember to stay hydrated throughout the day. Your body needs water to function properly! Keep a water bottle with you at all times; drink a glass of water before and after bed, and you are sure to notice a difference in your general mood and stress levels.

4. Talking Down to Yourself Is One of the Seven Toxic Habits that Are Keeping You Stressed

Just as you should be aware of the foods and drinks you consume, you must be aware of the words you use when talking to yourself. Make a mental note of every time you say something bad or compare yourself to others. This harmful habit can destroy your mood, cause you to become more stressed, and even worsen the problem.

When you’re not feeling well, remember to be kind to yourself. Have compassion for yourself, your lack of drive, and how stress affects you, and attempt to develop healthier habits such as rewarding yourself for your accomplishments. And if you ever make a mistake, do not dwell on it. Learning to forgive yourself like you would forgive someone else is a skill that will benefit you throughout your life, so start practicing today.

5. One of the Seven Toxic Habits–Taking Up More Stuff Than You Can Handle

Although working hard is a good habit, overbooking yourself is not. Recognize that you are only one person and cannot continue to pile things onto your plate that you cannot handle. Learn to say no to things you know you won’t be able to do due to a lack of time, motivation, or energy.

When you require assistance, ask for it. When finishing tasks, don’t aim for perfection because it’s impossible to achieve it. Of course, give it your best, but don’t put your mental and physical health on the line in the process. If you take on more than you can handle, you may find yourself putting things off when you realize you’ve reached your limit. As a result, you’ll be much more stressed! Be wary of the energy, time, and motivation you have and plan tasks accordingly.

Are you turning to toxic habits to deal with stress?

6. Not Truly Letting Yourself Relax

We’ve all been there: in desperate need of relaxation yet overwhelmed by the number of tasks we have to put off in order to get it. As a result, we find ourselves pushing ourselves to relax while being unable to relax due to lingering thoughts. This is a highly toxic habit that will only harm you over time.

Give yourself a break if you recognize you need one. Don’t be your own tyrant; instead, be a sympathetic friend. Keep your mind off work, concentrate on what makes you happy, and assign those tasks to your future self who would, perhaps, be better prepared to tackle them.

7. Prioritizing Everyone Else But Yourself is a Toxic Habit Keeping You Stressed

Putting yourself first is not a bad habit. It’s up to you to figure out how to make yourself happier and less stressed. You can’t keep putting others’ needs and feelings ahead of your own.

Although you may be a wife or husband, friend or parent, there will be times when you must concentrate solely on yourself. If you don’t, you’ll continue to feel stressed, and your mental health will suffer as a result. This is one of the most difficult to remove toxic habits that are keeping you stressed.

—

