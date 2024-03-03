She Learned These 5 Important Things Too Late in Life

I am talking about my aunt. She was a lively and interesting person. And she often told stories that seemed like they came straight from her life. With a smile on her face and a lively laugh, she would tell stories from her childhood over dinner time whenever I visited her during my vacations.

Even though she was laughing, she would sometimes stop to think and talk about things she wished she had learned sooner in her life.

These wise words, taken from a lifetime of experiences, really hit home for me, and I have to share them with you.

Here are five important things she learned after it was too late.

1. If someone talks to you about someone else, they will also talk about you to someone.

My aunt liked to jump from one group to another and always knew what was going on. She was a social butterfly.

She learned the hard way, though, that not all secrets are safe.

“Darling,” she’d add, “people who love to tell you stories about other people’s lives often choose yours as the subject of their next story-telling session.”

It touched me when I heard this. It’s an easy fact that people often forget.

When people say things like “he said, she said,” which seems harmless, it’s easy for talk to hide the truth of broken trust and ruined identities.

My aunt learned from whispers that came back to her that people who like others’ tales often want to share theirs. We are caught off guard by this loop that goes back as far as time, leaving behind suspicion and broken relationships.

2. Buy and hold

My aunt turned the page and talked about money with the old saying “buy and hold.”

In a world that moves faster and faster, where the desire for quick wins can make us lose sight of the benefits of waiting and patience, this shows how important it is to keep going.

She talked about how she had been caught up in the chaos of the stock market, the draw of “GET QUICK RICH” plans, and the rough waves of economic downturns. Stability, on the other hand, came from sticking with smart investments through good conditions and bad.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

“It’s not just stocks,” she said, “but in all things valuable — relationships, careers, dreams — the magic unfolds with time.”

3. Do not worry. Things always work out in the end.

“Don’t panic and worry, Everything works out in the end.”

Because life is so unpredictable, It several times throws us into a tornado of doubt, fear, and hopelessness.

There is, however, a gentle order and a lucky development that can only be seen by those who choose to be calm.

People told her about lost jobs that opened up new opportunities, failed relationships that helped her find herself, and closed doors that were just signs that led her to better roads that were in line with her soul’s journey.

4. The unseen value of time with loved ones.

One of her most moving thoughts was about how quickly time goes by when we’re with people we care about.

“Be with your parents as much as you can,” she said, her was voice soft and sad. “Because one day you won’t be able to, and you will wish you could.”

It’s a fact that everyone knows, and it’s often felt in the quiet sound of absence. We get so caught up in daily life and the search for the next big thing that we forget to appreciate the people who have been there for us the whole time.

My aunt’s eyes were filled with the soft glow of memories of the times she had missed, talks she had put off, and time that seemed to slip through her fingers like sand, leaving her wanting just one more day, one more conversation.

5. That “love” can Be toxic and cause lots of problems.

Lastly, she talked about love. This subject is both delicate and deep.

“Love, in its purest form, is the very essence of life, but when tainted, it becomes a poison that seeps into the very crevices of our being,” she explained.

She talked about a harmful kind of love that calls for things, hurts, and takes more than it gives. She learned that love shouldn’t be a place where egos fight or a prison for the spirit through heartaches and tears.

Love that is real cares for, honors, and frees.

We learned this lesson after a lot of trouble, and it changed how we think about what it means to love and be loved.

These thoughts, shared on a peaceful by her, are not only my aunt’s lessons; they are also guides for everyone who has to deal with the rough waters of life as much as I believe .

…

I hope you enjoyed the read. If you like this then subscribe to my medium Newsletter.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Obi – @pixel8propix on Unsplash