Home / Featured Content / Show & Tell [Video]

Show & Tell [Video]

Amir Khan & Faryal Makhdoom relationship quiz: 'Meet the Khans'

Watch the full series of Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton on BBC iPlayer now: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p099…

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i don’t know which money remembers this
00:01
bloody anniversary
00:03
hi it’s brielle mcdougall hi this is
00:05
amir khan
00:06
and this is show and tell together
00:09
is it what’s called
00:29
oh i didn’t know that sorry you know
00:31
this is what happened in the
00:32
relationship
00:33
that’s a long time i was about 16.
00:42
don’t even say it’s me because you know
00:44
who the boss is
00:47
yeah i think i am the boss really i get
00:50
things done
00:51
whereas you just like go crazy and
00:53
that’s why i let you think you’re the
00:54
boss
00:54
all right honestly i am the boss always
00:56
be the boss next
00:59
[Music]
01:04
this is the this is the hard one well
01:06
you know um as asians you get married
01:08
about six times
01:09
like six different events i know i know
01:12
he won’t get this right
01:15
could you do all the paperwork sir am i
01:18
close
01:18
i haven’t got anything right let’s have
01:20
a look
01:22
oh wow watch it for me
01:25
[Laughter]
01:30
sometimes i have to google it as well so
01:31
don’t worry men don’t really remember
01:34
i don’t know which money remembers his
01:35
bloody
01:39
not anniversary first sight i’ll do this
01:42
sorry was it love at first sight
01:49
you’re such a liar it wasn’t it wasn’t
01:52
lovely at first sight
01:53
you put a cardigan bracelet on me the
01:55
first time i met you
01:56
no but first sight me like the first
01:59
time i saw you when i saw you in new
02:00
york i was numbered up the second time
02:02
you are acting so cool
02:11
oh my gosh every time for girls
02:15
put netflix on she always watches one we
02:18
have to watch the hangover
02:19
i thought it all watches i a hangover
02:21
all the time she loves the chinese one
02:24
ciao you’re alan yeah
02:27
[Music]
02:30
i think fargo’s biggest fear is like
02:34
kids being huh what are you gonna say
02:36
that i was actually gonna say that you
02:37
know moving my children
02:38
we think alike oh my god let’s see what
02:40
you’re doing yeah
02:42
being on top of us on a honeymoon when
02:45
we were on that zipper line
02:47
and that big thing wrong girl i was like
02:50
alright we were yeah you gotta be scared
02:53
there you said the wrong girl i was like
02:54
oops
02:57
[Music]
03:02
oh i didn’t forget that
03:05
proud of photoshoot quite a photoshoot
03:07
yeah
03:09
no i didn’t know after ages didn’t it
03:11
yeah after the ages i said i would marry
03:13
you
03:13
no you said it the same day i saw you
03:15
you might i have a video to prove it
03:18
she didn’t give me your money she gave
03:19
me a facebook try to actually i had to
03:21
message you on facebook first to say
03:23
oh hi it’s the guy you met i’m here go
03:25
on okay and i was the world champion
03:27
as well otherwise then as well yeah you
03:29
know what i just
03:30
didn’t like giving out my number and and
03:32
i was acting a bit hard
03:34
he kept staring at me over the table he
03:36
kept staring at me no remember
03:38
he kept staring at me tonight i
03:40
literally felt awkward
03:42
i do not remember that
03:46
i think you will but yeah i think the
03:47
anniversary i kind of knew you were on
03:49
those dates
03:50
no a newly married uh couple
03:53
my advice would be just listen to the
03:55
wife
03:58
okay stay quiet do something else if you
04:00
have to or think something else
04:02
but 100 is but do something else or
04:05
think something else
04:06
but just say yes to her you need to be
04:09
like best friends you need to be
04:10
friends more than like lovers
04:14
you know so it like the love never dies
04:16
out and you always do fun things
04:17
communicate okay and like no i
04:20
definitely think that you need to
04:21
you know what clean like fresh okay
04:28
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

