We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Significant New Support for Locally-Led Adaptation Principles

Significant New Support for Locally-Led Adaptation Principles

Real support for a crucial local role.

Danida, Sida, USAID and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs are the latest donor agencies to endorse eight principles for locally-led adaptation, developed to help ensure that local communities are empowered to lead sustainable and effective adaptation to climate change at the local level.

Endorsement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark (Danida), Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the principles for locally-led adaption was announced today at an event held in the Resilience Hub at COP26.

The four international development agencies join over 70 governments, leading global institutions and local and international NGOs in endorsing the principles and are advocating their endorsement by others. This includes accredited entities to the major climate funds – Fundecooperación from Costa Rica and Fundación Avina from Latin America – who play a crucial role in directing climate finance to the local level.

IIED welcomes this significant new donor backing, which comes on the climate summit’s Adaptation and Resilience Day. Our webpage on the principles for locally-led adaptation lists all eight principles and the existing endorsers.

Today’s endorsements see the four international donors join a growing number of organisations representing some of the excluded local people that the principles for locally-led adaptation intend to support.

At COP26, Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO), Youth Climate Lab, Centro para la Autonomía y Desarollo de los Pueblos Indígenas (CADPI) and Wangki Tangni from Nicaragua joined other organisations representing excluded people including Slum Dwellers International (SDI) and Tebtebba (the Indigenous Peoples’ International Centre for Policy Research and Education).

Their ask to the international community is clear: the principles must not just be on paper. When organisations or institutions move to endorse, they are encouraged to outline what they intend to do differently or good practices that will be strengthened to better support or enable locally-led adaptation action.

Growing financial pledges still lag behind local needs

To date, over US$600 million has been pledged for locally-led adaptation through Kenya’s Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) programme with the World Bank, the LDC Initiative for Effective Adaptation and Resilience (LIFE-AR), ADB Community Resilience Partnership Programme (CRPP), and the COP26 Presidency’s Task Force on Access to Climate Finance (PDF). This includes US$232.6 million to the Adaptation Fund – which has endorsed the principles.

Despite these growing pledges, the gap remains large and funds earmarked for locally-led adaptation must be accountable so that they do indeed reach and are controlled by local actors. There have been calls for $1 billion annually for ‘direct access’ finance that reaches the local level.

IIED and partners will continue to call on the global community of practice on adaptation to help move programmes, funding and practices towards adaptation that is increasingly owned by local stakeholders.

Eight principles for a 10-year journey

The locally-led adaptation principles were developed by a partnership of peers – championed by commissioners of the Global Commission on Adaptation – to highlight what needs to happen to shift power into the hands of local stakeholders and what ‘business-unusual’ could look like.

The growing community of practice includes IIED, the World Resources Institute, International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD), SDI, BRAC International, the Huairou Commission and more than 70 other organisations ranging from donors, funders, delivery partners, Southern governments, social movements and NGOs.

Published by IIED in January 2021, the principles herald the start of a 10-year learning journey to promote locally-led adaptation for all those who endorse them. The journey includes two upcoming events that will be used to grow a community of practice around locally-led adaptation action:

 

This post was previously published on iied.org under a Creative Commons License.

***

About International Institute for Environment and Development

Our mission is to build a fairer, more sustainable world, using evidence, action and influence, working in partnership with others.

The International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED) is an independent research organisation that aims to deliver positive change on a global scale.

Our strategy
--------------
We deliver original, rigorous research that helps to drive progress, support sustainable development and protect the environment. We identify local solutions that can work at scale and introduce these to global forums.

We are strategic collaborators, innovators, knowledge brokers and agents of change. Our strategy outlines how we aim to grow in scope, reach and reputation.

Read our institutional strategy 2019 – 2024

