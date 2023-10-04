Simple Ways to Practice Self-Love Today (W/ Lisa Bilyeu)

.

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Identifying Self-Love

Welcome to another video featuring a special guest, Lisa Billie, a renowned figure in both business and life. In this clip, we delve into the importance of self-love and relationship goals.

The Concept of Self as a Person

We often separate ourselves from the concept of being a person when we talk about loving people. We must remember that we are people too.

Our Responsibility to Ourselves

Just like parents have a responsibility to their children, we also have the responsibility to take care of ourselves. We need to do a better job at it.

Avoiding Self-Othering

We often treat ourselves as aliens in our own lives. Instead, we should realize that we are part of the human experience.

Building Self-Love

To build self-love, we must find what works for us individually. It doesn’t have to be extravagant; small gestures like sending a self-affirming text can make a difference.

Camaraderie and Self-Encouragement

Research shows that teams that support and encourage each other perform better. We can apply this concept to our own lives by cheering ourselves on.

Defining Relationship Goals

We should define what’s truly important to us in relationships, like consistency, mutual investment, and sustainable progression, rather than seeking validation and avoiding rejection.

Appreciating Different Phases

Just like life, relationships have different phases. Appreciate each phase for what it is instead of constantly seeking the highest peaks.

Raising the Baseline

Life isn’t just about peaks; it’s about raising the baseline. Don’t get too attached to fleeting moments of success.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Conclusion

Lisa Billie offers valuable insights into building self-love and defining healthy relationship goals. If you want to learn more, check out her confidence-building workshop. Join the Love Life Club for extended conversations and exclusive content. See you next week!

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock