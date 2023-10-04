Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Simple Ways to Practice Self-Love Today (W/ Lisa Bilyeu)

Simple Ways to Practice Self-Love Today (W/ Lisa Bilyeu)

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Identifying Self-Love

Welcome to another video featuring a special guest, Lisa Billie, a renowned figure in both business and life. In this clip, we delve into the importance of self-love and relationship goals.

The Concept of Self as a Person

We often separate ourselves from the concept of being a person when we talk about loving people. We must remember that we are people too.

Our Responsibility to Ourselves

Just like parents have a responsibility to their children, we also have the responsibility to take care of ourselves. We need to do a better job at it.

Avoiding Self-Othering

We often treat ourselves as aliens in our own lives. Instead, we should realize that we are part of the human experience.

Building Self-Love

To build self-love, we must find what works for us individually. It doesn’t have to be extravagant; small gestures like sending a self-affirming text can make a difference.

Camaraderie and Self-Encouragement

Research shows that teams that support and encourage each other perform better. We can apply this concept to our own lives by cheering ourselves on.

Defining Relationship Goals

We should define what’s truly important to us in relationships, like consistency, mutual investment, and sustainable progression, rather than seeking validation and avoiding rejection.

Appreciating Different Phases

Just like life, relationships have different phases. Appreciate each phase for what it is instead of constantly seeking the highest peaks.

Raising the Baseline

Life isn’t just about peaks; it’s about raising the baseline. Don’t get too attached to fleeting moments of success.

Conclusion

Conclusion

Lisa Billie offers valuable insights into building self-love and defining healthy relationship goals. If you want to learn more, check out her confidence-building workshop. Join the Love Life Club for extended conversations and exclusive content. See you next week!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

