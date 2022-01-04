Six years sober.

Strong word, sober. It implies not drunk. Drunk wasn’t my problem, not six years ago. Twenty-six years ago, drunk fit well. Six years ago, sometimes buzzed, tipsy. But usually, just relaxed… every night. Relaxed or buzzed every night. Until I quit.

New Year’s Day seems like a good sobriety anniversary. Easy to remember, clean, iconic, maybe a bit romantic. All alcoholics, the sober ones, have an anniversary date. Some count the days. I’ve been sober 2,190 days, plus a few. Plus how many? Not sure. I don’t know my anniversary.

Quitting hurt. I felt frazzled, lost. I knocked around after work, drinking bottles of seltzer as a distraction, a familiar movement, a cup to my lips. I went to bed early, unsure what to do with my nights. Two or three weeks later, I couldn’t remember, was it two weeks or three? It seemed like a lifetime. I know it was Sunday, so January 10 or 17. I only count years, never days.

A few months ago, I realized I’m cured. I no longer want to drink. I don’t miss the buzz; I find other ways to relax. The craving is gone.

It took more than five and a half years to feel this way, over two thousand days. Alcoholics reading this will suggest I’ve let down my guard, that I’m more vulnerable now; I’m not giving the addiction enough respect. Concern noted, if the craving returns, I’ll give it attention. For now, I’ll live with a well-earned sense of peace.

Happy New Year.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

—

Shutterstock