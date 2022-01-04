Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Six Years ‘Sober’

Six Years ‘Sober’

New Year’s Day seems like a good sobriety anniversary

by Leave a Comment

Six years sober.

Strong word, sober. It implies not drunk. Drunk wasn’t my problem, not six years ago. Twenty-six years ago, drunk fit well. Six years ago, sometimes buzzed, tipsy. But usually, just relaxed… every night. Relaxed or buzzed every night. Until I quit.

New Year’s Day seems like a good sobriety anniversary. Easy to remember, clean, iconic, maybe a bit romantic. All alcoholics, the sober ones, have an anniversary date. Some count the days. I’ve been sober 2,190 days, plus a few. Plus how many? Not sure. I don’t know my anniversary.

Quitting hurt. I felt frazzled, lost. I knocked around after work, drinking bottles of seltzer as a distraction, a familiar movement, a cup to my lips. I went to bed early, unsure what to do with my nights. Two or three weeks later, I couldn’t remember, was it two weeks or three? It seemed like a lifetime. I know it was Sunday, so January 10 or 17. I only count years, never days.

A few months ago, I realized I’m cured. I no longer want to drink. I don’t miss the buzz; I find other ways to relax. The craving is gone.

It took more than five and a half years to feel this way, over two thousand days. Alcoholics reading this will suggest I’ve let down my guard, that I’m more vulnerable now; I’m not giving the addiction enough respect. Concern noted, if the craving returns, I’ll give it attention. For now, I’ll live with a well-earned sense of peace.

Happy New Year.

***

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

 

Shutterstock

About Jeff Cann

Jeff Cann lives, works and writes in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. His essays and stories have appeared in various periodicals and websites exploring the topics of mental health, running and culture. His two books, Fragments: a Memoir and Bad Ass - My Quest to Become a Back Woods Trail Runner (and other obsessive goals) can be purchased from Amazon . Jeff is married with two children. Additional essays and stories can be found at www.jefftcann.com.

0 Comments
