Recently I found myself having low energy to focus on my work and coaching. This was a surprise as those of you who spoke to me know how passionate I am about helping people. And that’s a bigger passion than my love for pistachio ice-cream.

After doing my research I came to realize that my issue was not motivation. My issue was self-neglect. There has been so much happening with my career in public health, house moves and coaching that involved a bit of commute and working on weekends. In an attempt to get attention my body craved unhealthy but irresistible chips and ice cream, combined with a re-watch of favorite TV series and the list goes on. If you have been there you may ask yourself a question – what should I do?

Firstly be gentle with yourself. If you are high performing and constantly developing individual recognize that your body has its limits. Attend to your needs first – drop some important but “can wait” activities and spend some time taking care of yourself.

Secondly – get real with your time. We people tend to have magical thinking as to how much stuff we can do in a given week. There is only 24 hours in a day and 8 hours of that is dedicated to sleep (unless you are Arnold Schwarzenegger in which case he will tell you to sleep faster!)

In other words – slow down to speed up. A car with its wheels falling off can’t get too far. Trust that it is going to be ok if you take time for yourself. See it as a marathon, not a race.

And thirdly create structures to support your wellbeing. Yes, your life will have demands that are outside of your control and you can have a flexibility in your routines. If you have to finish your work late – don’t skip the gym but do a short 10 min work out instead. Don’t have time to meditate in the morning every day – have a weekend session instead. Enjoy that “me” time.

I hope you had a great week and invested some time in your self-care.

—

Previously published on Jaymartynov.com.

—

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com