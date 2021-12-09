Snowshoe Hare at Sunrise, Sunset

By Lynne Goldsmith

Under the canopy of fallen trees

when snow meets daylight

and the quiet of mountainside,

the snowshoe hare crouches to

wait in the coldness of white,

for light to take shape

after the changing of coat

in the shortening of days

in droplets to form ice

all-around crackles to break

for the hare to take hold

of branches in late winter’s feast.

—

This post was previously published on emagazine.com.

***

—

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com