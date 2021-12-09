Snowshoe Hare at Sunrise, Sunset

Under the canopy of fallen trees
when snow meets daylight
and the quiet of mountainside,
the snowshoe hare crouches to
wait in the coldness of white,
for light to take shape
after the changing of coat
in the shortening of days
in droplets to form ice
all-around crackles to break
for the hare to take hold
of branches in late winter’s feast.
—
This post was previously published on emagazine.com.
***
—
Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com