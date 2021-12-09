Get Daily Email
Snowshoe Hare at Sunrise, Sunset

Under the canopy of fallen trees when snow meets daylight and the quiet of mountainside

By Lynne Goldsmith

Under the canopy of fallen trees
when snow meets daylight
and the quiet of mountainside,

the snowshoe hare crouches to
wait in the coldness of white,
for light to take shape

after the changing of coat
in the shortening of days
in droplets to form ice

all-around crackles to break
for the hare to take hold
of branches in late winter’s feast.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

