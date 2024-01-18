So, You Feel Judged & Criticized — You Question If You’re “Good Enough”

In the raw, unfiltered moments when you stand on the precipice of growth and expansion, a shadow lurks. Unworthiness, the unwelcome visitor, emerges just as you teeter on the edge of your comfort zone. It’s not a random intrusion; it’s an invitation to self-inquire. What is it beckoning you to become?

The person you are today, flawed and intricate, is perfect in its imperfection. Yet, it’s not the person destined for the life you crave. To reach those heights, you must embark on a transformative journey — one marked by self-awareness, love, and responsibility for your energy.

As you confront the mirror of unworthiness, it demands introspection. What is the invitation in this moment of discomfort? It’s a nudge to evolve, to shed the skin of limitation, and step into the expansive terrain of your potential.

Consider unworthiness as the threshold guardian, challenging you to redefine your boundaries. The discomfort signals an imminent breakthrough, a metamorphosis into the person capable of living the life you desire.

Every criticism and judgment you encounter is a mirror, reflecting the uncharted territories within yourself. It’s a potent self-inquiry tool — asking you to examine the beliefs residing deep in your being. Do you subconsciously subscribe to these judgments?

The alchemy lies in your reaction. The external criticism is a canvas; your response, the brushstroke. Do you absorb the negativity, allowing it to fester and corrode your self-worth? Or, do you recognize it as a reflection of the shadows you’ve yet to embrace?

We humans are skilled architects, constructing elaborate structures of projection. We project our internal judgments outward, creating intricate webs of misunderstanding and chaos in relationships. Words and actions from others become distorted mirrors, echoing our internal struggles.

Where have you been guilty of this distortion? When you unleash the courage to embrace your shadows, you gain access to your divine light. Until then, success remains an elusive specter, slipping through your fingers just as you grasp it.

The journey is daunting, but the rewards are profound. Embracing your shadow isn’t an admission of weakness; it’s a declaration of strength. It’s an acknowledgment that the uncharted territories within are fertile grounds for growth and transformation.

As you navigate the twists and turns of your inner landscape, remember that shadows are not enemies; they are guides. They beckon you toward the light, urging you to integrate the fractured aspects of yourself. The mirror of unworthiness, once feared, becomes a portal to self-discovery.

The transformative journey requires courage, self-reflection, and a commitment to self-awareness. Unworthiness is not an obstacle; it’s an ally, pushing you to expand beyond self-imposed limits. Your evolution hinges on your ability to confront the shadows, transforming them into steppingstones toward your desired life.

As you embark on this liberating odyssey, know that the person who emerges on the other side is not just worthy; they are the architect of their destiny. Embrace the shadows, dance with the discomfort, and watch as the unworthy self dissolves into the radiant being capable of having it all.

And always remember…

YOU ABSOLUTELY CAN HAVE IT ALL

…and it begins with the fearless exploration of the shadows within.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Rene’ Schooler(Author)