In the last few weeks, I’ve made it my mission to speak up more. I was tired of hiding in the shadows, sucking my stomach in, and feeling like 100% of what I had to say didn’t matter when really, it did. It does.

I was tired of absorbing everyone else’s pain like some sponge and doing nothing about it, but now I can say ‘No.’ And ‘Yes.’ And ‘Sure.’ Words that mean something. Words I can live by.

I was tired of feeling like all the weight of my problems were too much to bear, and that even if I did share, no one would listen, or care or believe me, so instead of talking about it, I’d cry about it for hours until it felt like nothing at all. But no longer. Because now I talk about it and feel better for it and the more people listen and care, the better off we are. We’re all human — we’re all good at something. And it’s about time we stopped hiding that too.

I was tired of wishing and hoping and crying and wondering if anyone would ever “get it,” so I decided to get it out there in the open where I could see it, both of my amazingness as well as my flaws because everyone deserves a chance to shine — yes, including ME. And it’s one of the most empowering decisions I’ve ever made.

But what I’m not tired of is being quiet because sometimes it’s good to be quiet. It’s important. And not just for me, but for you as well. Sometimes all you need is your thoughts. We are, after all, each our unique little universe. And to ignore that would be to deny the very thing that makes us individual and wonderful in the first place. It’s okay to be quiet, okay to stop and observe at times, breathe it in and realize what a gift it is to be exactly who we are right this very minute with everything we’ve ever been through and have yet to be — it’s okay.

It’s okay to be quiet. We are all only one thought away from being exactly who we are, and that thought might be the one thing we have to change. It’s okay not to be heard. It’s okay to think about it for a little bit longer before sharing your experience because it may not matter after all, and you might be happier doing exactly as you’re doing. It’s okay not to know everything. It’s okay to say, “I don’t know.” It’s okay to be happy.

It’s hard to describe how life is upside down when you live it that way, but I can tell you that being quiet today has been the best decision I have ever made — and the sweetest. So remember… sometimes it’s good to be quiet.

Photo credit: Shutterstock