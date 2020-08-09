Sometimes Things Don’t Turn out the Way You Thought They Would

My best friend’s daughter turned one-year-old today.

B and I have been friends for the better part of thirty years, and it’s hard for me to fathom I’ve only held her daughter once in a whole year.

Sometimes, things don’t go as planned.

* * *

My husband and I met nineteen years ago. A lot has happened in those nineteen years. (utterly an understatement.) When things are going right, it’s SO good. When it’s bad — it’s stressful as FUCK, and I want to quit. I wouldn’t wish the shitty times on my worst enemy.

I’m sad.

I’m angry.

I’m defensive.

I’m scared.

I’m also trying to push through all of those things and do better.

“Maybe, I don’t know. But maybe that’s okay.” — Jon Bellion

* * *

I didn’t know what else to do to keep my head from spinning off my neck this morning. So I threw on my earbuds, brewed some coffee-to-go, and went for a hike.

Emotional regulation is what I was searching for.

Somewhere, in between the peaks and valleys, I got it.

I hiked and thought about my life for miles. At the bottom of all the dizzying hills I had just climbed, I sat down on a cold steel bench in between two Oak trees and hung my head.

I have to let go. There’s nothing else I can do.

I came to terms with what I was feeling, why I was feeling it, and what I could do about it.

Here are eight bad habits I’m learning to let go of:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Trying to control other people and situations that are out of my control.

Reacting instead of responding.

Numbing uncomfortable emotions with comfortable food.

Putting my needs last.

Allowing my relationships to be unbalanced and not doing anything about it.

Getting angry about how others live their lives.

Feeling responsible for other people’s emotions and behavior.

Feeling like the weight of the world is actually on my shoulders.

* * *

I sent my friend a text message wishing her daughter a “happy birthday” — with some cute emoji hearts attached to it. I put it out into the world, wished her and her family well, and let go.

In the past, I used to take it personally when she didn’t respond to my messages. It’s 2019 — it’s pretty obvious when someone chooses to ignore your attempts to communicate.

It’s okay. It’s her choice.

I sat down with Mr. Grey at dinner, (while the kids ate in front of the TV), and laid more stuff on the table than ever before. I wasn’t confident enough to tell him that we weren’t on the same page until now.

My only options were fight or flight. And I wasn’t leaving. I chose to fight — for us, for me, and for L and L.

Things have to change. They have to get better. I need more balance in my life and I will do my part. As hard as this is to admit, the rest isn’t up to me.

* * *

Thank you for listening. ❤ D

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Joel & Jasmin Førestbird on Unsplash