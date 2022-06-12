Son Scoops Poop 1st Time [Video]

Everyone wants a dog until they’ve got to clean up after the dog! You would’ve thought I asked this man Uriah to hand wash the grass LOL. He had to use the jaw pooper scooper to clean up after our labradoodle, Lily, and he was in a bad way about it. It’s important to me though that I teach my children how to be responsible and that they learn how to follow through, even when things are hard or uncomfortable. #BELEAFINFATHERHOOD #BELEAFANDTHEPOOPSCOOP
Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!
https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
everybody wanted this dog now that the
0:02
dog is here don’t nobody want to do the
0:04
dog duties
0:06
yeah because i do not want to pick you
0:08
down and even donate you’re going to
0:10
have to pick up poop one day too
0:14
i’m
0:28
you say hello
0:31
[Music]
0:32
all right so this morning um i’m making
0:35
breakfast
0:37
right
0:39
got some bacon some eggs
0:42
and some wine bread and make some
0:43
hawaiian great sandwiches
0:45
[Music]
0:48
you could take a picture with me of
0:49
course
0:50
anaya is eating her oatmeal when she’s
0:53
done she gets bacon
0:55
you’re right
0:56
why isn’t it fair
0:58
usually when we really
1:01
pick up the poop
1:04
i
1:06
drag the trashcan
1:08
and theo
1:10
does it and now i have to do it and theo
1:13
should be driving the trash can but it’s
1:15
not hard to drag the trash can it’s real
1:17
easy to drive the trash can
1:19
then i have to smell two sides of poop
1:23
buddy it is what it is deals working on
1:25
the what pressure washer so he can clean
1:27
off the poop residue you can drag the
1:30
trash can okay the faster you do it the
1:32
faster it gets done it is not it is fair
1:34
bro
1:38
theo had to drag the trash can too when
1:40
you stop dragging it
1:44
out yes um after you put the thing on
1:48
where are you going
1:52
why are you getting wipes because he
1:55
doesn’t want to smell the cake i don’t
1:57
understand how that’s going to stop this
1:58
poop smell
1:59
no dad i need help cleaning the bacon
2:01
because i don’t know where the bacon is
2:03
okay i’ll get the bacon for you
2:05
relax
2:06
everybody wanted this dog now that the
2:08
dog is here don’t nobody want to do the
2:11
dog the dog duties
2:13
yeah because i do not want to pick you
2:15
down and even done it
2:16
you’re going to have to pick up poop one
2:18
day too
2:19
daddy
2:23
i know who you are
2:26
[Music]
2:27
please stop stomping your feet are you
2:29
crazy
2:31
did you eat all your oatmeal tonight
2:34
[Music]
2:37
nothing he just got to scoop the poop
2:40
right he’s having a
2:42
rough time this is his first time doing
2:44
it by himself
2:45
you’re okay buddy keep going oh man he’s
2:48
really uh
2:50
really having a hard time out there
2:53
he’s drooling
2:54
[Music]
2:55
you gotta put the batteries on so here
2:57
let me show you where that is come on
2:58
ryan the faster you go the sooner you’ll
3:00
be done
3:07
[Music]
3:11
he’s done the poop several times this is
3:13
the first time you’re doing it
3:15
every single time we’ve done the scoop
3:16
and poop he’s did the poop
3:18
you dragged the trash can that was it
3:24
no he’s done it more than once
3:28
there’s been times came over here by
3:30
ourselves and we did it
3:33
go do what i asked you to do
3:35
it’s your turn now and stop stomping
3:37
your feet yes nia
3:39
you know that she used to
3:42
do that
3:43
huh
3:53
i know but now ryan has to do something
3:55
else okay every time i ask you to do
3:57
something you freak out it’s not that
3:58
big of a deal lily down
4:01
down
4:02
[Applause]
4:04
down
4:05
girl
4:08
get out of here get out of here
4:11
those are the batteries
4:12
and they go on top of the gun they go on
4:14
the gun
4:19
you got it bro you’re doing a great job
4:24
[Music]
4:25
how do you put the batteries off you
4:27
pinch it
4:29
and pull it it’s hard it’s hard
4:33
no it goes in there
4:35
i do it i don’t miss any
4:39
okay ryan this is your first time doing
4:40
this how do you know you didn’t miss
4:41
anything i didn’t even inspect it yet
4:43
be careful right cause you’re gonna step
4:45
on another piece of food behind you
4:50
keep going buddy you’re doing great
4:54
i know it smells it smells but the
4:55
faster you go the faster you go the
4:57
faster
5:00
everybody wants a dog right lily they
5:03
was they wanted you in the house bro
5:05
sis they wanted you in here
5:07
you know what i’m saying now when it
5:08
comes to take care you don’t want them
5:10
to do with you
5:12
you know what i’m saying
5:14
[Music]
5:16
now you turn on the water yes
5:19
[Music]
5:22
you got it bro come on come on man come
5:24
on come on come on right
5:27
right you got like four more pieces
5:30
yeah yeah
5:32
okay right that means it’s not on all
5:34
the way
5:35
so you got to twist it on all the way
5:42
keep going bro if the slower you go the
5:44
longer it’s going to take the more
5:45
you’re going to smell
5:46
[Music]
5:49
oozy
5:50
come on let’s take a picture
5:52
shh
5:54
who’s he know today is yeah
5:57
today’s your first day trying to do
5:58
soccer
6:00
you’re going to go play soccer today are
6:02
you ready
6:05
not today but soon
6:07
okay
6:10
all over me
6:12
you got boogies baby
6:14
[Music]
6:15
let me kiss
6:17
what happened
6:19
[Music]
6:26
no ryan didn’t step in the pool
6:42
you’re going in your bed
6:44
you can’t go in your bed you gotta
6:45
finish theo’s gonna do the spray
6:48
go
6:49
finish i’ve said this finish bro every
6:52
kid has a limit they usually don’t know
6:53
what it is yet so it’s important not to
6:55
let them give up when you know they can
6:57
push a little bit harder
7:00
[Applause]
7:01
if you don’t do it how i’m asking you to
7:03
do it i’m going to make you do it with
7:04
your hands
7:05
in the plastic bag
7:07
you want to do that
7:08
[Music]
7:10
buddy i don’t like the smell either
7:13
but it’d be like that sometimes you
7:14
think we want to smell your underarms
7:16
[Music]
7:18
here man
7:20
okay well go finish how i asked you to
7:21
do it
7:22
stop playing with me
7:25
oh my god
7:27
i read a lot of the comments on this
7:28
channel and sometimes i get very
7:30
discouraged because i see people say
7:32
things like
7:33
i should not force my children to do
7:35
anything that they don’t want to do
7:38
and i just think that it’s blasphemous
7:39
to our humanity
7:41
so much of life is doing things that you
7:43
don’t necessarily want to do
7:46
but learning that some things are
7:47
important to do just because you have to
7:50
just like this video i do not want to
7:52
edit this video that is not the best
7:54
part of this experience the best part is
7:57
watching it and maybe shooting it but
7:59
the week and a half it took to edit it
8:01
and make it right for you was worth it i
8:04
like to challenge some of the humans out
8:05
there that really enjoy comfort not to
8:08
try to skip past the hard parts because
8:10
the hard parts are what produce
8:11
character they will produce character in
8:13
you and is producing character for uriah
8:16
just as an update whenever i ask him to
8:18
scoop the poop after this he does it
8:20
with no reluctancy he just gets it done
8:22
because he wants to play in the backyard
8:24
or whatever
8:25
it’s always the initial time i ask him
8:27
that’s the hardest
8:30
yeah now spray everywhere the poop was
8:35
[Music]
8:37
now he’s excited to work move it over
8:40
here move the whole thing all the holes
8:42
over here
8:44
yeah
8:45
all of it
8:46
so it can reach all the way over there
8:51
and you don’t want it to kink up like
8:53
that because then
8:54
it’s gonna it’s not gonna squirt right
8:56
now
8:57
[Music]
9:01
why are we gonna fight
9:04
ryan dang it bro
9:11
are you laughing
9:13
turn off the water
9:17
it’s so funny
9:21
[Applause]
9:35
every child is born with a little bit of
9:38
light people say me and my kids we don’t
9:40
look alike bedtime routine we don’t miss
9:43
a night who knew having a daughter be my
9:46
kryptonite who knew having a son turn me
9:49
to a man
9:50
jeremiah 29 this is god’s plan
9:54
bye say amen i’ve been praying for my
9:57
kids since age 10 i’ve been praying for
10:00
my wife since day one she be looking so
10:03
good gotta say son i love language
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
From The Good Men Project on Medium
|What Does Being in Love and Loving Someone Really Mean?
|My 9-Year-Old Accidentally Explained Why His Mom Divorced Me
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|The Internal Struggle Men Battle in Silence
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock