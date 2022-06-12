Son Scoops Poop 1st Time [Video]

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Everyone wants a dog until they’ve got to clean up after the dog! You would’ve thought I asked this man Uriah to hand wash the grass LOL. He had to use the jaw pooper scooper to clean up after our labradoodle, Lily, and he was in a bad way about it. It’s important to me though that I teach my children how to be responsible and that they learn how to follow through, even when things are hard or uncomfortable. #BELEAFINFATHERHOOD #BELEAFANDTHEPOOPSCOOP

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!

Interested in making content like ours? Check out our Patreon (https://www.patreon.com/bif) to get an inside look at how we create, and our Amazon Production Equipment list for all the items we use to create our videos and photos!

https://www.amazon.com/shop/beleafinf…

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

everybody wanted this dog now that the

0:02

dog is here don’t nobody want to do the

0:04

dog duties

0:06

yeah because i do not want to pick you

0:08

down and even donate you’re going to

0:10

have to pick up poop one day too

0:14

i’m

0:28

you say hello

0:31

[Music]

0:32

all right so this morning um i’m making

0:35

breakfast

0:37

right

0:39

got some bacon some eggs

0:42

and some wine bread and make some

0:43

hawaiian great sandwiches

0:45

[Music]

0:48

you could take a picture with me of

0:49

course

0:50

anaya is eating her oatmeal when she’s

0:53

done she gets bacon

0:55

you’re right

0:56

why isn’t it fair

0:58

usually when we really

1:01

pick up the poop

1:04

i

1:06

drag the trashcan

1:08

and theo

1:10

does it and now i have to do it and theo

1:13

should be driving the trash can but it’s

1:15

not hard to drag the trash can it’s real

1:17

easy to drive the trash can

1:19

then i have to smell two sides of poop

1:23

buddy it is what it is deals working on

1:25

the what pressure washer so he can clean

1:27

off the poop residue you can drag the

1:30

trash can okay the faster you do it the

1:32

faster it gets done it is not it is fair

1:34

bro

1:38

theo had to drag the trash can too when

1:40

you stop dragging it

1:44

out yes um after you put the thing on

1:48

where are you going

1:52

why are you getting wipes because he

1:55

doesn’t want to smell the cake i don’t

1:57

understand how that’s going to stop this

1:58

poop smell

1:59

no dad i need help cleaning the bacon

2:01

because i don’t know where the bacon is

2:03

okay i’ll get the bacon for you

2:05

relax

2:06

everybody wanted this dog now that the

2:08

dog is here don’t nobody want to do the

2:11

dog the dog duties

2:13

yeah because i do not want to pick you

2:15

down and even done it

2:16

you’re going to have to pick up poop one

2:18

day too

2:19

daddy

2:23

i know who you are

2:26

[Music]

2:27

please stop stomping your feet are you

2:29

crazy

2:31

did you eat all your oatmeal tonight

2:34

[Music]

2:37

nothing he just got to scoop the poop

2:40

right he’s having a

2:42

rough time this is his first time doing

2:44

it by himself

2:45

you’re okay buddy keep going oh man he’s

2:48

really uh

2:50

really having a hard time out there

2:53

he’s drooling

2:54

[Music]

2:55

you gotta put the batteries on so here

2:57

let me show you where that is come on

2:58

ryan the faster you go the sooner you’ll

3:00

be done

3:07

[Music]

3:11

he’s done the poop several times this is

3:13

the first time you’re doing it

3:15

every single time we’ve done the scoop

3:16

and poop he’s did the poop

3:18

you dragged the trash can that was it

3:24

no he’s done it more than once

3:28

there’s been times came over here by

3:30

ourselves and we did it

3:33

go do what i asked you to do

3:35

it’s your turn now and stop stomping

3:37

your feet yes nia

3:39

you know that she used to

3:42

do that

3:43

huh

3:53

i know but now ryan has to do something

3:55

else okay every time i ask you to do

3:57

something you freak out it’s not that

3:58

big of a deal lily down

4:01

down

4:02

[Applause]

4:04

down

4:05

girl

4:08

get out of here get out of here

4:11

those are the batteries

4:12

and they go on top of the gun they go on

4:14

the gun

4:19

you got it bro you’re doing a great job

4:24

[Music]

4:25

how do you put the batteries off you

4:27

pinch it

4:29

and pull it it’s hard it’s hard

4:33

no it goes in there

4:35

i do it i don’t miss any

4:39

okay ryan this is your first time doing

4:40

this how do you know you didn’t miss

4:41

anything i didn’t even inspect it yet

4:43

be careful right cause you’re gonna step

4:45

on another piece of food behind you

4:50

keep going buddy you’re doing great

4:54

i know it smells it smells but the

4:55

faster you go the faster you go the

4:57

faster

5:00

everybody wants a dog right lily they

5:03

was they wanted you in the house bro

5:05

sis they wanted you in here

5:07

you know what i’m saying now when it

5:08

comes to take care you don’t want them

5:10

to do with you

5:12

you know what i’m saying

5:14

[Music]

5:16

now you turn on the water yes

5:19

[Music]

5:22

you got it bro come on come on man come

5:24

on come on come on right

5:27

right you got like four more pieces

5:30

yeah yeah

5:32

okay right that means it’s not on all

5:34

the way

5:35

so you got to twist it on all the way

5:42

keep going bro if the slower you go the

5:44

longer it’s going to take the more

5:45

you’re going to smell

5:46

[Music]

5:49

oozy

5:50

come on let’s take a picture

5:52

shh

5:54

who’s he know today is yeah

5:57

today’s your first day trying to do

5:58

soccer

6:00

you’re going to go play soccer today are

6:02

you ready

6:05

not today but soon

6:07

okay

6:10

all over me

6:12

you got boogies baby

6:14

[Music]

6:15

let me kiss

6:17

what happened

6:19

[Music]

6:26

no ryan didn’t step in the pool

6:42

you’re going in your bed

6:44

you can’t go in your bed you gotta

6:45

finish theo’s gonna do the spray

6:48

go

6:49

finish i’ve said this finish bro every

6:52

kid has a limit they usually don’t know

6:53

what it is yet so it’s important not to

6:55

let them give up when you know they can

6:57

push a little bit harder

7:00

[Applause]

7:01

if you don’t do it how i’m asking you to

7:03

do it i’m going to make you do it with

7:04

your hands

7:05

in the plastic bag

7:07

you want to do that

7:08

[Music]

7:10

buddy i don’t like the smell either

7:13

but it’d be like that sometimes you

7:14

think we want to smell your underarms

7:16

[Music]

7:18

here man

7:20

okay well go finish how i asked you to

7:21

do it

7:22

stop playing with me

7:25

oh my god

7:27

i read a lot of the comments on this

7:28

channel and sometimes i get very

7:30

discouraged because i see people say

7:32

things like

7:33

i should not force my children to do

7:35

anything that they don’t want to do

7:38

and i just think that it’s blasphemous

7:39

to our humanity

7:41

so much of life is doing things that you

7:43

don’t necessarily want to do

7:46

but learning that some things are

7:47

important to do just because you have to

7:50

just like this video i do not want to

7:52

edit this video that is not the best

7:54

part of this experience the best part is

7:57

watching it and maybe shooting it but

7:59

the week and a half it took to edit it

8:01

and make it right for you was worth it i

8:04

like to challenge some of the humans out

8:05

there that really enjoy comfort not to

8:08

try to skip past the hard parts because

8:10

the hard parts are what produce

8:11

character they will produce character in

8:13

you and is producing character for uriah

8:16

just as an update whenever i ask him to

8:18

scoop the poop after this he does it

8:20

with no reluctancy he just gets it done

8:22

because he wants to play in the backyard

8:24

or whatever

8:25

it’s always the initial time i ask him

8:27

that’s the hardest

8:30

yeah now spray everywhere the poop was

8:35

[Music]

8:37

now he’s excited to work move it over

8:40

here move the whole thing all the holes

8:42

over here

8:44

yeah

8:45

all of it

8:46

so it can reach all the way over there

8:51

and you don’t want it to kink up like

8:53

that because then

8:54

it’s gonna it’s not gonna squirt right

8:56

now

8:57

[Music]

9:01

why are we gonna fight

9:04

ryan dang it bro

9:11

are you laughing

9:13

turn off the water

9:17

it’s so funny

9:21

[Applause]

9:35

every child is born with a little bit of

9:38

light people say me and my kids we don’t

9:40

look alike bedtime routine we don’t miss

9:43

a night who knew having a daughter be my

9:46

kryptonite who knew having a son turn me

9:49

to a man

9:50

jeremiah 29 this is god’s plan

9:54

bye say amen i’ve been praying for my

9:57

kids since age 10 i’ve been praying for

10:00

my wife since day one she be looking so

10:03

good gotta say son i love language

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock