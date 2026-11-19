[The Drama of Insignificance is a multi-part, ongoing series. I hope you’ll check out other posts in the series. The series runs in conjunction with the launch of the much-anticipated Human Experience Specialist Certification Course. Become one of the world’s first Human Experience Specialists. Learn more about the program here.]

Over the years, I’ve spoken with countless people who were embarrassed to admit that they wanted their efforts to be noticed.

A painter would confess that she wanted people to admire her paintings, then immediately apologize for sounding vain. A writer would acknowledge his desire for readers, then insist that he ought to be satisfied simply with writing. A parent would admit to wanting some appreciation from her children, then criticize herself for expecting gratitude. I have often wondered why people feel obliged to apologize for such ordinary wishes. Why should wanting our existence to register in the consciousness of other people be considered a character flaw?

Perhaps we have confused the need to matter with the desire to be important. These are not quite the same thing. A person who wants to be important may want status, influence, recognition, or a position above other people. A person who wants to matter may simply want to know that his presence makes some difference. He wants his words to be heard, his efforts to count, and his existence to have consequences. He may have no wish to be celebrated or admired. He may be perfectly content to remain unknown to almost everyone, provided that he matters somewhere, to someone, in some consequential way.

Consider a woman who spends years caring for an aging parent. Her work may be invisible to the larger world. There are no awards for the thousands of small acts through which she makes her parents’ lives more bearable. She may not even receive much appreciation from the person she is helping. Nevertheless, she knows that her presence matters. Without her, certain things would not happen, certain comforts would disappear, and certain difficulties would become harder to bear. Her significance is not imaginary, even though it is neither publicly recognized nor particularly glamorous. It resides in the actual difference her existence makes.

But now imagine that this same woman begins to wonder whether anyone values her apart from the services she provides. She may be needed without feeling loved, relied upon without feeling respected, and appreciated for her usefulness without feeling appreciated as a person. This introduces an important complication. Mattering cannot be reduced to being useful. We do not want to count merely as instruments that perform necessary functions. We also want our existence itself to be welcomed. We want to be more than the sum of our contributions.

This distinction becomes especially clear when we consider children. A child does not ordinarily begin life by asking what useful contribution he can make to society. He wants to be held, noticed, comforted, and delighted in. He wants someone to be pleased that he exists. His earliest experience of mattering may have little to do with accomplishment and everything to do with recognition. Someone sees him, responds to him, and treats his presence as consequential. Long before he can earn his place through achievement, he needs to experience himself as having a place.

Don’t adults retain something of this need throughout their lives? We may become accomplished, independent, and capable of managing our affairs, yet still want another person to notice when we are unhappy, remember what matters to us, or take pleasure in our company. There is nothing necessarily childish about this. Human beings are relational creatures, and part of what it means to live among other people is to affect them and be affected by them. We do not become more mature by pretending that recognition and affection have ceased to matter.

I think this raises an interesting question about the distinction between mattering to others and mattering to ourselves. We sometimes hear that people should not depend on external validation, that they should establish their own worth and stop worrying about what others think. There is wisdom in this advice when it discourages excessive dependence on approval. But taken too far, it imagines a strangely self-sufficient human being, someone who can flourish without being acknowledged, welcomed, or valued by anyone else. I doubt that this is either a realistic or desirable ideal. We may need to develop an independent relationship with our own existence, without, however, pretending that other people’s responses are irrelevant.

At the same time, the need to matter is not a demand that everyone must recognize us. I can matter deeply to a few people without mattering personally to thousands. I can make a meaningful contribution without receiving widespread acknowledgment. I can participate in the life of a community without occupying a prominent position within it. The question is not necessarily how many people know that I exist, but whether my existence enters meaningfully into the world. Numbers are a poor substitute for the quality of that participation.

There is another complication worth considering. People may matter in ways they cannot perceive. A brief kindness may remain vivid in someone’s memory for decades. A teacher may influence a student without ever learning what became of her. A conversation may alter another person’s thinking without producing any visible sign of change. If we insist upon receiving confirmation of every consequence of our existence, we will inevitably overlook much of our actual influence. Some of what we contribute disappears from our view while continuing to operate in the lives of others.

None of this means that the need to matter is always satisfied or that its frustration is inconsequential. A person who is persistently ignored, dismissed, excluded, or treated as interchangeable may experience a genuine deprivation. It would be a mistake to respond by telling that person simply to value himself more highly. Sometimes the difficulty lies not in the person’s interpretation of his circumstances but in the circumstances themselves. Human beings can be deprived of meaningful recognition, and that deprivation deserves to be taken seriously.

What I want to establish, then, is something relatively simple but important. The need to matter should not be dismissed as vanity, narcissism, or an unfortunate weakness to be overcome. It belongs among the ordinary concerns of human existence. We want to participate, contribute, belong, and be recognized as persons whose presence counts. We may express this need wisely or unwisely, and we may misunderstand what would satisfy it. But the need itself deserves respect. Before examining the difficulties that arise when our wish to matter becomes exaggerated or frustrated, we should acknowledge that there is something entirely legitimate about wanting a place in the human world.

CONCLUDING PROPOSITION:

The need to matter is not fundamentally a demand for superiority or applause but a legitimate human need for participation, recognition, and belonging; to be valued as a person is something different from being admired for one’s achievements or needed for one’s usefulness.

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[The Drama of Insignificance is a multi-part, ongoing series. I hope you’ll check out other posts in the series. The series runs in conjunction with the launch of the much-anticipated Human Experience Specialist Certification Course. Become one of the world’s first Human Experience Specialists. Learn more about the program here.]

The Drama of Insignificance

Enormous From Within, Small From Without

The Different Ways We Do Not Count

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